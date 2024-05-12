Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

British newspaper groups warn Apple over ad-blocking plans, says report

NMA is an association of UK-based national, regional and local news media organizations, according to its website

UK

NMA has called for a meeting between publishers and Apple to discuss the potential implications of the web eraser, according to the report. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British newspaper groups have warned Apple that any move to impose a so-called "web eraser" tool to block advertisements would put the financial sustainability of journalism at risk, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
 
Apple is preparing to include an AI-based privacy feature in the Safari browser in the next iOS 18 software update that will remove ads or other unwanted website content, the newspaper reported.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
News Media Association (NMA), an industry body, raised concerns about how the planned tool would affect digital revenues in the industry, the FT said, citing a letter sent to Apple's UK government affairs chief on Friday.
 
The letter, according to the report, added that professional journalism required funding and "advertising is a key revenue stream for many publishers".
 
In the letter, the NMA expressed concerns over editorial accountability if artificial intelligence tools were used to selectively remove or change the content of articles.
 
NMA has called for a meeting between publishers and Apple to discuss the potential implications of the web eraser, according to the report.
 
Apple and NMA did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
 
NMA is an association of UK-based national, regional and local news media organizations, according to its website.
Topics : Britain Newspaper

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon