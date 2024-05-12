Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolts parts of Mexico-Guatemala border

The temblor struck just before 6 am near the Mexican border town of Suchiate, where a river by the same name divides the two countries

Earthquake

Earthquake (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

AP Tapachula
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A strong earthquake shook the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, driving frightened residents into the streets.
The temblor struck just before 6 am near the Mexican border town of Suchiate, where a river by the same name divides the two countries.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
There were no immediate reports of damage, but more mountainous, remote parts of the border are prone to landslides.
The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4, according to the US Geological Survey and a depth of 47 miles (75 kilometres).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Earthquake Mexico

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon