Apple 'Let Loose' event on May 7: What to expect besides iPad Pro, iPad Air

Apple is set to kick off its iPad refresh cycles with a “Let Loose” event on May 7 where the American technology giant is expected to announce the iPad Pro and iPad Aid. The event will kick off at 7:30 pm (IST) and the virtual event will be livestreamed on Apple’s website for a global audience. Besides the two iPads, Apple is expected to unveil new accessories such as new models in its pencil line-up. Here is a roundup on what to expect from Apple’s Let Loose event:

iPad Pro with OLED display

The next-generation iPad Pro would likely be the highlight product at Apple’s “Let Loose” event. The iPad Pro 2024 is expected to bring significant hardware upgrades in the product’s history while featuring a new design.

One of the biggest changes is expected in the display department with the high-end iPad model reportedly being the first in its line to sport an OLED display. This OLED panel would allow the Pro models to feature variable refresh rates, which is likely to reach as low as 10Hz – compared to 24Hz on the current generation models. The iPad Pro 2024 is expected to be offered in two screen size options – 11-inch and 13-inch – with both models featuring significantly thin display bezels on all sides, compared to its predecessor.

A recent Bloomberg report stated that the iPad Pro would debut with an Apple M4 chip, instead of the M3 chip that is currently the latest Apple silicon. It essentially means that Apple would debut the M4 chip with the iPad Pro model. This new chip would likely feature a new neural processing unit (NPU) for running AI models on-device, positioning the iPad Pro 2024 as the company’s first AI-powered device.

In the design department, the next-generation iPad Pro would likely get a redesigned rear camera bump with a rectangular module housing the cameras and the flash. It may even get the front camera in landscape orientation.

Processor: Apple M4

Display: OLED display (11-inch / 13-inch), thinner bezels

Design: Redesigned rear camera module, and front camera in landscape orientation

Other: MagSafe wireless charging support

iPad Air with more display options

The next-generation iPad Air is likely to be offered in a new 12.9-inch display option alongside the standard 10.9-inch model. Besides the new display option, the 2024 iPad Air is expected to be similar to the current generation model, likely to retain the frame and chassis design of its predecessor. However, it might get a similar camera module redesign as the Pro model.

Although the iPad Air 2024 is expected to be powered by the M2 chip, there are chances that Apple might choose to offer the bigger sized 12.9-inch model with the M3 chip, given that the Pro model would likely get the new M4 chip. Apart from this, the iPad Air is expected to get support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity improvements.

Processor: M2/M3 chip

Display: New 12.9-inch display option

Design: Redesigned rear camera module

Other: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support

iPad accessories: What to expect

Apple is expected to add a new model to its pencil lineup and a revamped Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro 2024. The new aluminium Magic Keyboard is expected to be more durable, with a laptop-like aesthetic, according to a Bloomberg report. Additionally, it would feature a larger trackpad than the current model.

Apple AI

During Apple’s quarterly earnings call on May 2, Apple's CEO Tim Cook said that the company continues to make significant investments in generative AI and that the company will share “some very exciting things” soon. He said that Apple can leverage the powerful neural engines on its Apple Silicon and the company’s focus on privacy to gain advantages over its competition in the AI space.

Now that Apple is expected to launch its next generation of Apple silicon, the M4 chip with the iPad Pro 2024, it is likely that Apple will announce some new AI features on the new iPad models.

During the earnings call, Cook also said that Apple has “big plans” to make announcements “from an AI point of view” in both the Let Loose event on May 7 and the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10.