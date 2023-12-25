Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Apple explores deals with news publishers to train its GenAI system: Report

The news organizations contacted by Apple include Conde Nast, publisher of Vogue and the New Yorker; NBC News; and IAC, which owns People, the Daily Beast and Better Homes and Gardens

Apple

Image: Apple

Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has opened negotiations in recent weeks with major news and publishing organizations, seeking permission to use their material in the company's development of generative artificial intelligence systems, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The iPhone maker has floated multiyear deals worth at least $50 million to license the archives of news articles, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the discussions.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The news organizations contacted by Apple include Conde Nast, publisher of Vogue and the New Yorker; NBC News; and IAC, which owns People, the Daily Beast and Better Homes and Gardens, the New York Times said.
 
Some of the publishers contacted by Apple were lukewarm on the overture, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Big tech has been investing aggressively to integrate generative AI. On the other hand, Apple has used the technology to improve basic functions in its new gadgets.
 
Apple also introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them in October, highlighting that these can be used by artificial intelligence researchers, whose chatbots and other creations are often constrained by how much data can be held in the computer's memory.

Also Read

India an extraordinary market, lot of headroom for growth: Apple's Tim Cook

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

After iPhone 15, Apple to start producing iPhone 15 Plus in India

Increasing investments to scale up AI, ML, survey shows 85% growth

AI in the sky: How the technology has become guiding light for satcom

Building India's own ChatGPT faces challenge of data on languages

Poor quality results on search engines contribute to misinformation: Study

Dealing with deepfakes requires vigilance, investment: Yatharth Saraf

Topics : Apple Apple India artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon