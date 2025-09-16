Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bulgaria arrests Russian ship owner wanted in 2020 Beirut port blast case

Bulgaria arrests Russian ship owner wanted in 2020 Beirut port blast case

Grechushkin, who holds a dual Russian-Cypriot citizenship, did not resist arrest, cooperated, and nothing suspicious was found in his luggage, the police chief said

AP Sofia (Bulgaria)
Sep 16 2025

Bulgarian authorities confirmed on Tuesday they have arrested a Russian ship owner wanted in Lebanon whose vessel is linked to a cargo of ammonium nitrate at the centre of the massive 2020 port explosion in Beirut.

Igor Grechushkin, 48, was arrested at Sofia International Airport on September 6 upon arriving from the Cypriot city of Paphos, according to Zdravko Samuilov, head of the border police at the airport in the Bulgarian capital.

Grechushkin, who holds a dual Russian-Cypriot citizenship, did not resist arrest, cooperated, and nothing suspicious was found in his luggage, the police chief said.

The arrest, which was first reported by Lebanese officials on Tuesday, was based on an Interpol red notice. Following a court order, Grechushkin was placed in detention for a maximum of 40 days, Samuilov said.

 

Bulgaria has also requested the necessary documents for Grechushkin before he can be extradited to Lebanon. A Lebanese investigative judge issued two arrest warrants through Interpol five years ago, one for Grechushkin and one for the vessel's captain, Boris Prokoshev, also a Russian citizen.

The August 4, 2020, blast killed at least 218 people, injured more than 6,000, devastated large swaths of Beirut and caused billions of dollars in damage.

No Lebanese official has been convicted in connection with the explosion.

First Published: Sep 16 2025

