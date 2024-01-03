Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BYD pulls ahead as world's biggest producer of battery passenger cars

After a $12 billion selloff during November, BYD is as cheap as it has been going back to the start of 2010, despite 31 out of 32 analysts putting a Buy rating on the stock

BYD

BYD | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:18 AM IST
By David Fickling

It may be just one-tenth the size of Tesla Inc. in terms of market capitalization, but BYD Co. has just pulled ahead to become the world’s biggest producer of battery passenger cars. For its next trick, it’s going to take on the world.

chart






To many, BYD still remains a little-known car brand, more familiar from business-news articles citing Warren Buffett’s 2008 investment in the Chinese EV maker than sightings of actual vehicles out on the road. And yet the vast volume of its sales in China, combined with a growing number overseas, means it overtook its American rival in the December quarter. The 526,409 delivered over the period pipped Tesla’s 484,507.

chart
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


This milestone if anything underplays BYD’s growing might. Throw in trucks, buses and plug-in hybrids that use gasoline engines to extend their largely battery-powered range, and BYD’s sales total is 75% higher than the number for pure battery cars, at 918,807. More importantly, on almost every financial metric, the Chinese company is either advancing on, or overtaking its American rival — with its gaze already set on the wider car industry.

While many competitors have struggled amid the wave of discounting that’s hit the EV sector over the past year, BYD has prospered. In contrast to Tesla, which racked up years of losses before turning profitable in 2019, it has hardly ever posted negative operating income — and in the September quarter came within a whisker of the reinvigorated US company’s $1.76 billion result. By owning its own battery supply-chain and focusing on cheaper, less zippy cells that use abundant iron and phosphate instead of scarce cobalt and nickel, it’s managed to lift margins even as materials costs rose.

chart


That translates into industry-beating financial performance. Most Chinese car companies post uninspiring single-digit returns on equity, giving shareholders little reason to prefer their stock to investment-grade corporate bonds that yield 5.8%. BYD, on the other hand, is spitting out profits that have led to the best returns on equity among major automakers worldwide.

chart

Returns on invested capital, a metric that encompasses how successful the company is at generating profits from its asset base, are also the best among volume automakers worldwide, and have risen consistently for the past 18 months to overtake Tesla.

chart


You might expect this performance would induce the sort of shareholder euphoria that has caused Elon Musk’s company to be valued at a 64-times forward price-earnings ratio. Far from it: While BYD’s 13.5 ratio is a premium to the 7.95-times P/E ratio on the Hang Seng Index, it’s priced at a discount to India’s Tata Motors Ltd. and the 19.7-times multiple of the S&P 500, and not far above mainstream automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp. and Ford Motor Co.

Also Read

BYD tells India partner it wants to drop $1 bn EV investment plan: Reports

Tesla Inc's sales drop brings BYD the closest ever to global EV crown

Govt's battery swapping policy for EVs faces resistance from industry

As BYD seeks India expansion, its executives find it tough to get visas

ACC battery market demand in India to rise to 220 GWh by 2030: Report

Chinese official urges Taiwan's people to make 'correct choice' on election

Japan earthquake: Survivors face freezing rain, threat of landslides

Central banks have saved the world in the past. And will do so again

Japan's New Year earthquake sends out warning to build away from coasts

SoftBank veteran Arora becomes a billionaire after another huge payday


After a $12 billion selloff during November, BYD is as cheap as it has been going back to the start of 2010, despite 31 out of 32 analysts putting a Buy rating on the stock.

chart


The most substantive argument against BYD right now is that it has grown too far, too fast. Despite overtaking Honda Motor Corp., Toyota and Volkswagen AG to snatch the crown as China’s best-selling car marque over the past few years, its vehicles aren’t exactly rushing off dealership lots: There were 1.91 cars sitting in inventory for every one that was sold in November, a number that’s grown from 1.04 a year earlier even as prices have fallen about 6.2%. This is high even by the standards of a Chinese industry that’s plagued with oversupply, and suggests flagging consumer appetite for vehicles that most reviewers seem to find more stolid than compelling.

That’s a small negative when placed against the wealth of positive metrics BYD can now boast — and if you think boring cars don’t have a future, it’s worth remembering that the best-selling four-wheeler in history is the Toyota Corolla, or that this entire industry was kicked off by a vehicle that, famously, was usually only available in black.

chart


BYD is already settings its horizons well beyond China, with one in 10 of its cars sold overseas during December, compared to one in 40 in July 2022. The EV maker announced a new assembly factory last month in Hungary, and others are reportedly under consideration in Mexico. Such investments would mirror Japanese and South Korean carmakers, who got around protectionist tariffs since the 1980s by building production lines in key destination markets.

If its current trajectory is anything to go by, BYD’s relatively little-known status outside China is about to change drastically. In years to come, we’ll look back on 2024 as the year it joined the ranks of Tesla, Hyundai Motor Co., Toyota, Volkswagen and Ford as formerly obscure car brands that went on to bestride the world.


Disclaimer: This is a Bloomberg Opinion piece, and these are the personal opinions of the writer. They do not reflect the views of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : BYD bus battery technology Tesla Motors Tesla Inc EV market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' ProtestNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon