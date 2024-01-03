Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Japan earthquake: Survivors face freezing rain, threat of landslides

Authorities confirmed 62 deaths so far, up from 55 late on Tuesday, making the earthquake the deadliest in Japan since at least 2016

Japan Earthquake

Japan Earthquake

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Japan on New Years Day rose to 62 on Wednesday as authorities rushed to bring aid to survivors facing freezing temperatures and heavy rain forecast for later in the day.
 
The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck the Noto peninsula on Monday afternoon, levelling houses and cutting off remote areas from much-needed aid.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Heavy rains were forecast in the quake-hit areas on Wednesday raising fears of landslides, authorities said, in what could further hinder efforts to free many more trapped under rubble.
 
Severed roads, damaged infrastructure, and the remote location of the hardest-hit areas have complicated rescue efforts, and the full extent of damage and casualties remains unclear two days after the quake.
 
In Suzu, a town of just over 5,000 households near the quake's epicentre, authorities have been unable to respond to 72 calls for help, according to its mayor Masuhiro Izumiya.
 
Authorities confirmed 62 deaths so far, up from 55 late on Tuesday, making the earthquake the deadliest in Japan since at least 2016.
 
"It's been over 40 hours since the initial quake. This is a battle against time, and I believe now is a crucial moment in that battle," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a news conference held after a disaster response meeting on Wednesday.
 
The government opened a sea route to deliver aid and some larger trucks are now able to reach some of the hardest-hit areas, Kishida said.
 
Mitsuru Kida, 74, a survivor of the earthquake who lives in hard-hit Wajima city, feared a return to life as usual will be time-consuming process.
 
"The road conditions are terrible. This is the first time the roads have been damaged this badly," he said at a community building which had been turned into a make-shift evacuation centre.
 
"I have an impression that most people have yet to regain energy to stand up again at the moment," he added.
 

Also Read

Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states

Japan's New Year earthquake sends out warning to build away from coasts

Himachal rains: 8 houses collapse in Shimla landslide, 2 feared trapped

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh, buildings collapse in Kullu

Central banks have saved the world in the past. And will do so again

Japan's New Year earthquake sends out warning to build away from coasts

SoftBank veteran Arora becomes a billionaire after another huge payday

UAE president, WHO chief discuss cooperation and health challenges in Gaza

US rejects Israel's remarks on resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza

Smaller quakes continue to hit the peninsula. Firefighters searching for survivors in the rubble of a partially collapsed building were seen rushing out to safety as an earthquake warning alarm sounded before noon on Wednesday, according to footage broadcast by public broadcaster NHK.
Topics : Japan earthquakes Earthquake Warning Earthquake landslide heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon