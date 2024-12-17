Business Standard
Home / World News / Cambridge Analytica lawsuit: Meta settles with Australia's privacy watchdog

Cambridge Analytica lawsuit: Meta settles with Australia's privacy watchdog

The breaches were first reported by the Guardian in early 2018, and Facebook received fines from regulators in the United States and the UK in 2019

Meta

A Meta spokesperson told Reuters that the company had settled the lawsuit in Australia on a no admission basis. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta Platforms has agreed to a A$50 million settlement ($31.85 million), Australia's privacy watchdog said on Tuesday, closing long-drawn, expensive legal proceedings for the Facebook parent over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. 
The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner had alleged that personal information of some users was being disclosed to Facebook's personality quiz app, This is Your Digital Life, as part of the broader scandal. 
The breaches were first reported by the Guardian in early 2018, and Facebook received fines from regulators in the United States and the UK in 2019. 
Australia's privacy regulator has been caught up in the legal battle with Meta since 2020. The personal data of 311,127 Australian Facebook users was "exposed to the risk of being disclosed" to consulting firm Cambridge Analytica and used for profiling purposes, according to the 2020 statement. 
 
It convinced the high court in March 2023 to not hear an appeal, which is considered to be a win that allowed the watchdog to continue its prosecution. 
In June 2023, the country's federal court ordered Meta and the privacy commissioner to enter mediation. "Today's settlement represents the largest ever payment dedicated to addressing concerns about the privacy of individuals in Australia," the Australian Information Commissioner Elizabeth Tydd said. 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Asian shares edge higher, dollar firms ahead of central bank meetings

Volkswagen

Talks drag into the night as VW, unions divided on cost-cutting measures

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Arm CEO downplays ambitions to make its own chip in Qualcomm case

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tax and trade plans heighten risks to economy: Irish central bank

J&J, Johnson & Johnson

US FDA declines to approve injection form of J&J's lung cancer drug

Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting firm, was known to have kept personal data of millions of Facebook users without their permission, before using the data predominantly for political advertising, including assisting Donald Trump and the Brexit campaign in the UK. 
A Meta spokesperson told Reuters that the company had settled the lawsuit in Australia on a no admission basis, closing a chapter on allegations regarding past practices of the firm.

Also Read

Meta

US Supreme Court allows multibillion-dollar class action against Meta

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 230 pts lower at 81,500; Nifty below 24,600; RIL, M&M drag

Delhi Air Pollution

Delhi is breathing 'severe plus' air quality again, Grap-IV reimposed

India vs Australia live score updates 3rd Test day 4

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 4: Rain delays post-lunch session; IND 167/6

Parliament, New parliament building

Centre set to table 'One Nation One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha today

Topics : Cambridge Analytica Metaverse Facebook Australia Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon