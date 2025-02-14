Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Canada has been very bad to us, they have to start paying up, says Trump

Canada has been very bad to us, they have to start paying up, says Trump

He questioned why should the US provide subsidies to Canada and offered that if it indeed becomes a US state, it will receive US military and low taxes

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump reiterated his offer to make Canada the 51st US state while accusing Ottawa of being "very brutal" to Washington in terms of trade.

He questioned why should the US provide subsidies to Canada and offered that if it indeed becomes a US state, it will receive US military and low taxes.

"Canada has been very bad to us on trade. But now Canada is going to have to start paying up. Canada has been tough on the military because they have a very low military cost. They think we are going to protect them with our military, which is unfair. So Canada is going to be in a very serious situation...we don't need their product and yet they survive...we do 95 per cent of what they do," Trump said in a press conference on Thursday (local time).

 

Trump argued that Canada's trade policies have resulted in significant financial losses for the US, citing a staggering USD 200 billion annual deficit. He believes that if Canada were to become the 51st state, it would be a more beneficial partnership for the US.

"Their taxes would go down greatly, their security would go up greatly, amazing things happen to Canada. Why would we pay USD 200 billion in subsidy to Canada, when they're not a state? you do that for a state, you don't do that for another country...so I think Canada is going to be a very serious contender to be our 51st state," he added

Also Read

PM Modi with US President Donald Trump

We missed you a lot, says Trump; welcomes PM Modi to White House with hug

PM Modi, Donald Trump

Tariffs, trade, terrorism: PM Modi, Prez Trump discuss key India-US issues

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Trump moves to impose reciprocal tariffs as soon as April

Vivek Ramaswamy

News updates: PM Modi meets Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in Washington

Pete Hegseth

Europe can't turn Uncle Sam into 'Uncle Sucker,' says US defence secretary

Trump also slammed the European Union, accusing them of being "very tough" on companies, including tech and airlines.

"The European Union has been very tough on companies. They sued Apple, they sued Google, they sued Facebook, they sued many other companies...so they have been very tough. Airlines have called me up and said 'Could you help us with Europe, they are charging us so many different fees'...European Union has been brutal on us for trade," the US President further said.

Notably, Trump has repeatedly attacked Canada accusing them of imposing higher tariffs on the US. He has offered to make Canada the 51st state of the US, and mocked outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Governor of Canada".

Earlier this month, Trump announced tariffs of 25 per cent on imports from Canada and Mexico as well as an additional 10 per cent on goods from China.

However, he later paused the tariffs for 30 days, saying that he has secured new commitments on improving border security from the two countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Kremlin confirms Ukraine's role in peace talks, separates US-Russia strand

US Russia Summit , US, Russia, donald trump, vladmir putin, US politics, kremlin,Helsinki summit , NATO summit, European Union President Donald Tusk ,

Kyiv, EU alarmed by prospect of 'dirty deal' after Trump-Putin call

US core inflation

US producer inflation trends higher; labour market remains stable

US Federal Reserve, Fed

Fed seen on hold until September, with rising bets on earlier rate cut

facebook, meta

Meta to allow rival ads on Marketplace after EU antitrust penalty

Topics : Donald Trump Canada US-Canada Trump tariffs US tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon