Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Europe can't turn Uncle Sam into 'Uncle Sucker,' says US defence secretary

Europe can't turn Uncle Sam into 'Uncle Sucker,' says US defence secretary

Hegseth on Thursday defended his remarks as acknowledgement of battlefield realities and left the door open for US moves during negotiations that could be seen as concessions

Pete Hegseth

Europe should be primarily responsible for defense on the European continent, he said. | File Photo: PTI

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rejected criticism on Thursday of Washington's negotiating strategy with Russia on the war in Ukraine and warned Europe against treating America like a "sucker" by making it responsible for its defense. 
"Make no mistake, President Trump will not allow anyone to turn Uncle Sam into 'Uncle Sucker,'" Hegseth told a press conference at Nato headquarters in Brussels. 
Europe should be primarily responsible for defense on the European continent, he said. 
In his overseas debut after taking charge of the Pentagon on Jan. 24, Hegseth has set off a storm of criticism in Europe after announcing on Wednesday that a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders was unrealistic and the Trump administration does not see Nato membership for Kyiv as part of a solution to the war triggered by Russia's 2022 invasion. 
 
Hegseth's critics say the remarks amounted to the United States giving up its leverage in negotiations with Russia before they even started, in what they described as a major victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Also Read

PM Modi, Elon Musk

LIVE: PM Modi meets Elon Musk ahead of Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs

Robert F Kennedy Jr

Robert Kennedy to take top US health job after Senate confirmation

PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Govt hopes for tariff concessions, biz deals as PM Modi meets Prez Trump

PremiumDonald Trump, Trump

Trump 2.0: Fate of climate policy amid shifting global priorities

Narendra Modi

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US NSA Michael Waltz in Washington

Hegseth on Thursday defended his remarks as acknowledgement of battlefield realities and left the door open for US moves during negotiations that could be seen as concessions, including on issues like US supplies to Ukraine and troop levels in Europe. 
"I think it would be fair to say that things like future funding, either less or more, could be on the table in negotiations," he told reporters, adding he would not get ahead of US President Donald Trump. 
Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday and told US officials to begin talks on ending the nearly three-year-long war. 
Trump's unilateral overture to Putin, accompanied by apparent concessions on Ukraine's principal demands, raised alarm for both Kyiv and the European allies in Nato who said they feared the White House might make a deal without them. 
"We, as a sovereign country, simply will not be able to accept any agreements without us," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters in Ukraine. 
European officials took a firm line in public towards Trump's peace overture, saying any agreement would be impossible to implement unless they and the Ukrainians were included in negotiating it. 
"Any quick fix is a dirty deal," European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters at Nato headquarters earlier in the day.
Hegseth rejected the idea that he was undermining Nato or European security. 
"Nato is a great alliance, the most successful defense alliance in history, but to endure for the future our partners must do far more for Europe's defense. We must make Nato great again," he said.     
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Technology, AI, artificial intelligence, digital tech

Google X founder Sebastian Thrun calls for balanced AI regulation

dollar, rupee, trade

Brazil nixes Brics currency, eyes less reliance on 'mighty' dollar

Trump, Putin

EU demands inclusion in peace deal on Ukraine after Trump-Putin phone call

trade

Under threat of Trump tariffs, UK posts rare goods trade deficit with US

Moodys

Moody's forecasts strong 2025 profit on rising demand for data, analytics

Topics : Donald Trump NATO Europe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon