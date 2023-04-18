close

Canadian Broadcasting Corp 'pause' Twitter after 'govt-funded media' label

Twitter can be a powerful tool for our journalists to communicate with Canadians, but it undermines accuracy and professionalism of the work they do to allow our independence to be falsely described

AP Toronto
CBC

CBC labelled as "69 per cent Government-funded Media" (Screenshot from CBC's official Twitter handle)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 9:52 AM IST
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation paused its use of Twitter on Monday after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk stamped CBC's account with a label the public broadcaster says is intended to undermine its credibility.

Twitter labelled CBC/Radio-Canada "government-funded media" the same label that prompted National Public Radio in the US to similarly quit Twitter last Wednesday.

Twitter can be a powerful tool for our journalists to communicate with Canadians, but it undermines the accuracy and professionalism of the work they do to allow our independence to be falsely described in this way, CBC spokesman Leon Mar said in a statement announcing the change Monday afternoon.

Consequently, we will be pausing our activity on our corporate Twitter account and all CBC and Radio-Canada news-related accounts," the statement said.

CBC has sent a letter to Twitter asking the company to re-examine the designation.

CBC does not meet those criteria, Mar argued, because it is publicly funded through a parliamentary appropriation that is voted upon by all members of Parliament, and its editorial independence is protected in law in the Broadcasting Act.

The CBC's board of directors determines how the funding it receives is spent. In 2021-22, the CBC received more than $1.2 billion Canadian (US$900 million) in government funding.

Opposition Conservative Party of Canada Pierre Poilievre had urged Twitter to label CBC. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticised Poilievre for what he called an attack on a foundational Canadian institution.

Twitter initially had labelled NPR's main account as state-affiliated media, a term also used to identify media outlets controlled or heavily influenced by authoritarian governments, such as Russia and China. Twitter later changed the label to government-funded media, but to NPR which relies on the government for a tiny fraction of its funding it's still misleading.

Twitter responded to a request for comment about why the label was applied and whether it would be removed or changed with an auto-generated email bearing a poop emoji.

Twitter, more than any of its rivals, has said its users come to it to keep track of current events. That made it an attractive place for news outlets to share their stories and reinforced Twitter's moves to combat the spread of misinformation. But Musk has long expressed disdain for professional journalists and said he wants to elevate the views and expertise of the average citizen.

Topics : Elon Musk | Twitter | media | Journalists | Journalism | Canada

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

