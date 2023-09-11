Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

Canadian opposition leader mocks Justin Trudeau's G20 visit to India

No one likes to see a Canadian prime minister repeatedly humiliated & trampled upon by the rest of the world, the opposition leader said

PM Modi and Justin Trudeau

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Where are world leaders staying during their time in New Delhi

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Pakistan security personnel killed, several injured in Peshawar bomb blast

G20 leaders stress on achieving universal health coverage, preparedness

Oil prices ease from 10-month highs but hold above $90 a barrel

New Delhi declaration sent positive sign to tackle global challenges: China

Elon Musk's Starship launch halted after FAA cites 63 regulatory fixes

Topics : Justin Trudeau Narendra Modi Canada Khalistan issue Khalistan movement G20 G20 summit BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon