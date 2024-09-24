Business Standard
Home / World News / 'Cats freer than Afghan women': Meryl Streep calls for global action at UN

'Cats freer than Afghan women': Meryl Streep calls for global action at UN

Hollywood actor Meryl Streep's remarks come in the wake of the Taliban's latest set of restrictive laws, which were introduced in late August

Meryl Streep

(Photo: X/@UN)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a powerful address on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Hollywood actress Meryl Streep highlighted the dire situation for women in Afghanistan, drawing a sharp comparison to the freedoms enjoyed by animals. “A cat, or a squirrel for that matter, has more freedom than women in Afghanistan,” Streep said, urging the global community to intervene.

Streep’s comments come in the wake of the Taliban’s latest restrictive laws, introduced in late August. These draconian measures include prohibiting women from publicly reciting the Quran, making eye contact with men outside their families, and stepping outside without a face covering.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

“Today in Kabul, a female cat has more freedom than a woman,” Streep said, during an event focused on women’s rights in Afghanistan. “A cat may sit on her front stoop and feel the sun on her face. She may chase a squirrel into the park. A squirrel has more rights than a girl in Afghanistan today, because the public parks have been closed to women and girls.”

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan after the United States’ withdrawal in August 2021, the regime has imposed severe restrictions on women’s rights. Initially, these laws, including a ban on girls’ education beyond sixth grade, were inconsistently enforced in urban areas. However, the situation has worsened, with the Taliban now cracking down more aggressively. According to reports, the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has intensified patrols at bus stops and shopping centres, policing women for dress-code violations and public behaviour.

“The international community, as a whole, if it came together, could effect change in Afghanistan and stop the slow suffocation of … half the population,” Streep said.

Despite the Taliban’s claim that these restrictions are designed to protect women, the regime’s actions have faced growing criticism. In addition to targeting women, recent reports suggest that men are also being monitored, with the morality police questioning those absent from mosque attendance or failing to grow a beard.

More From This Section

Lula Da Silva

Brazil's Lula to talk climate at UN, but Amazon fires undermines message

Cars

Price war puts China's auto industry in reverse, weak demand stalls profits

USA Flag

Several US states making late changes to election rules ahead of voting

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Dissanayake's push for Sri Lanka economic change leaves IMF deal in limbo

Mali flag, Mali, West Africa

West Africa becomes global terrorism hotspot as Western forces leave


Afghanistan, once a progressive nation for women’s rights, granted women the right to vote in 1919, a year before the United States. The country opened its first schools for girls in 1921 and abolished strict gender segregation and veiling practices by 1950. However, decades of conflict and the rise of the Taliban have reversed much of this progress, according to Amnesty International, leaving Afghan women to face severe restrictions on their freedoms and rights today.

Also Read

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada to get a sequel after 18 years: All you need to know

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts at 85,050, Nifty nears 26,000; Broader markets, Metal up

ICRA

Bank bond issuance to touch Rs 1.2-1.3 trillion level in FY25: ICRA

F&O, F and O trading, sebi

Trapped in the game: 93% of F&O traders lose money but refuse to quit. Why?

Pressure on net interest margin (NIM) may soon force commercial banks to align loan growth more closely with deposit growth, stated the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest State of the Economy Bulletin.

Banks to rely on certificates of deposit to fund credit demand: Officials

Topics : Taliban Meryl Streep Afghanistan BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon