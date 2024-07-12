The Devil Wears Prada to get a sequel after 18 years: All you need to know

After nearly two decades, fans of The Devil Wears Prada have reason to celebrate as Disney is currently in the works to develop a sequel to the beloved 2006 film. The original movie starred Meryl Streep as the formidable fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, with Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs and Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Miranda’s beleaguered assistants. The news was first reported by Variety, which said that Disney was in the early stages of developing the sequel.

What was The Devil Wears Prada about? Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, The Devil Wears Prada centres on Andy Sachs, a recent college graduate who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly. The film, set against the vibrant backdrop of New York City, follows Andy’s journey as she grapples with the demanding pressures of her role while striving to maintain her own aspirations and integrity. It explores themes of ambition, ethical dilemmas, and personal growth within the competitive fashion industry. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Devil Wears Prada box office success

The movie was a major box office success, grossing $326.7 million globally.



Meryl Streep’s performance earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy and an Academy Award nomination.

The film’s costume designer, Patricia Field, also received an Oscar nomination for her work.

Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt keep The Devil Wears Prada alive

The original trio of Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt have continued to keep the film in the public’s consciousness, with a notable reunion onstage at the February SAG Awards. Hathaway and Blunt also reminisced about their experiences making the film during Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ series, sharing anecdotes and discussing Streep’s method acting approach to her role.

The idea of a sequel has been a subject of speculation for years, with Hathaway stating that she would “love a sequel” even in 2014. However, more recently, the actress began dismissing the possibility.



In October 2022, Anne Hathaway categorically said that it “wasn’t going to happen” during a red carpet interview. However, by April 2024, Hathaway’s stance had softened slightly in an interview with V Magazine, where she hinted that while unlikely, a sequel could be possible if the right story came along.

Will the original cast return for The Devil Wears Prada sequel?

While it is yet to be confirmed which members of the original cast will return, the storyline will reportedly follow Miranda Priestly as she navigates the evolving landscape of the magazine industry. Emily Blunt’s character is said to have risen to a high-powered executive position at a luxury group, setting up a potential face-off with Priestly over crucial advertising dollars, according to a report by V Magazine.

Aline Brosh McKenna, the screenwriter of the original film, is in talks to return and pen the new chapter.

Cultural impact of The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada has remained a cultural touchstone, celebrated for its incisive look into the fashion world and its broader themes of leadership and personal resilience. As fans eagerly await more details about the sequel, the legacy of the original film continues to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.

The news of the sequel coincides with the launch of the stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, featuring Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly. The musical is set to begin previews in October on London’s West End. The timing of the film’s sequel announcement has added to the excitement surrounding the franchise.