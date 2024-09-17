Business Standard
Home / World News / Central Europe floods: Poland, Czech Republic evacuate amid 17 deaths

Central Europe floods: Poland, Czech Republic evacuate amid 17 deaths

Torrential rains over the weekend severely impacted the Poland-Czech border, causing bridge collapses, evacuations, and major damage to vehicles and homes

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Residents in several regions of Poland and the Czech Republic on Monday evacuated their homes as central Europe began recovering from the worst flooding in over 20 years, which has resulted in widespread damage and an increasing death toll.

The border areas between Poland and the Czech Republic were heavily impacted over the weekend by torrential rains that began last week. Rising water levels led to the collapse of bridges, forced evacuations, and significant damage to vehicles and homes.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Recent reports indicate that at least 17 fatalities have occurred due to the flooding stretching from Romania to Poland. On Monday afternoon, the mayor of Nysa, a town with over 40,000 residents in southern Poland, urged locals to evacuate immediately after a nearby floodbank was damaged.
 

Industrial, residential areas hit hard

In the northeastern Czech city of Ostrava, a breached barrier on the Odra River, where it meets the Opava River, resulted in flooding that affected the city’s industrial zone, including the BorsodChem chemical plant and the OKK Koksovny coking plant. Many residents were also being evacuated from nearby residential neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, in the Czech town of Litovel, where around 70 per cent of the area was submerged by water up to one metre deep (3.2 feet) on Monday, residents reported a swift and terrifying rise in water levels over the weekend.

Government response

The Polish government has declared a state of natural disaster in the affected regions and allocated 1 billion zlotys (around $260 million) to assist those impacted by the flooding.
 
Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that he was coordinating with leaders from other affected nations and planned to seek financial aid from the European Union.

More From This Section

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

EU chief Von der Leyen to unveil her new team after long and bumpy road

Taylor Swift, Taylor

UMG, Taylor Swift's music label, sees higher profit, helped by superfans

Japan flag, Japan

7-Eleven parent's new security rating won't affect a buyout: Japan minister

Israel, Hezbollah

Halting Hezbollah now war goal as officials warn of wider ops: Israel

A scientific, sustainable way to finance climate goals

COP29 leaders unveil new climate funding and energy storage goals


In Jesenik, a Czech town on the border that was deluged on Sunday, cleanup efforts began once the waters receded, revealing damaged vehicles and debris scattered across the streets.

In eastern Romania, where many villages and towns were submerged over the weekend, Emil Dragomir, the mayor of Slobozia Conachi, said that some residents were left with only the clothes they were wearing.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Floods, flood

Heavy rains in Central Europe cause flooding, leaving 16 dead in region

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

French EU commissioner resigns after attacking Ursula von der Leyen

Germany, Germany flag

Germany conducts checks at land borders to crack down irregular migration

SHEIN

Washington's crackdown on cheap Chinese goods adds to Temu and Shein woes

Google

EU antitrust order to Google's adtech business unlikely for now: Report

Topics : Europe Floods BS Web Reports Poland

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon