Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.33%)
65433.30 + 213.27
Nifty (0.25%)
19444.00 + 47.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.44%)
5455.30 + 77.25
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38694.65 + 150.35
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

Chandrayaan-3: European Space Agency tracking lander module, says official

"Currently, these stations are tracking the Chandrayaan-3 lander module and we are green (ready to go) to support the landing which is supposed to happen shortly," Chellathurai said

Model of Chandrayaan 3

A model of 'Chandrayaan 3', on display at the Nehru Planetarium, in New Delhi

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Besides the scientists at the ISRO, officials at the European Space Agency are also involved in tracking the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission which is just hours away from making a soft landing on the surface of the Moon, a senior scientist said on Wednesday.
European Space Agency Service Manager and Liaison Officer to ISRO Ramesh Chellathurai said the ESA has been providing support to the Chandrayaan-3 mission since the pandemic.
Introducing himself in a brief video, Chellathurai said, "I work for the European Space Agency at the European Space Operations Centre, in Darmstadt Germany.
"Within the European Space Operations Centre, I work for the Deep Space and External Services Section wherein we provide support for ESA's deep space missions and external agencies," he said in the video shared in a social media post.
He said ESA was providing support to the Chandrayaan-3 mission from three of its ground stations located in Kourou (French Guiana), Goonhilly (United Kingdom), and New Norcia (Western Australia).
"Currently, these stations are tracking the Chandrayaan-3 lander module and we are green (ready to go) to support the landing which is supposed to happen shortly," he said.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

Chandrayaan-3: What will happen when Vikram lander touches down on Moon?

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander to separate from propulsion module today

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander successfully separates from propulsion module

Brics Summit: Modi meets South African president, addresses plenary session

PM Modi, S African Prez discuss multilateral issues of mutual interest

Tankers carrying oil collides in Egypt, disrupts traffic: Officials

Global carbon credits market expected to touch $250 bn by 2030, says expert

Chinese coast guard blocks Philippine vessels near disputed shoal

The ESA and ISRO teams began working together during the pandemic. Together they overcame logistical challenges such as carrying out activities from home offices across Europe and India and getting essential compatibility testing equipment from ISRO to the European Space Operations Centre in Germany, the European Space Agency said.
"If you are following our support to #Chandrayaan-3, you might think it is our giant mechanical antennas doing all the hard work. But it is the humans that make a space mission special. Ramesh is part of the ESA team that has been preparing for today for over two years," ESA said.
"Behind every spacecraft are incredible teams. Behind every historic moment are years of hard work. All the best ISRO! Go Chandrayaan-3!" the European Space Agency said in the social media post.
The Chandrayaan-3 Mission aims at a safe soft landing of the lander module on the unexplored southern pole of the Moon at 06.04 PM IST today.
It would make India the fourth country to achieve this remarkable feat after the United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union, and China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO Chandrayaan-3 European Space Agency

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesAdani GroupHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon