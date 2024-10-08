Business Standard
Home / World News / China announces more support for economy, holds back on spending package

China announces more support for economy, holds back on spending package

The scale of spending overall was well below the multi-trillion Yuan levels that analysts said might be expected

china Flag, China

China's leaders have been struggling to rev up growth since the Covid-19 pandemic ended. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Hong Kong
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's economic planning agency outlined details of measures aimed at boosting the economy on Tuesday but refrained from major spending initiatives.

The piecemeal nature of the plans announced Tuesday appeared to disappoint investors who were hoping for bolder moves, and Shanghai's benchmark gave up a 10 per cent initial gain as markets reopened after a weeklong holiday to trade just 3 per cent higher.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The head of the National Development and Reform Commission said the government will frontload 100 billion Yuan ($ 14.1 billion) in spending from the government's budget for 2025 in addition to another 100 billion Yuan for construction projects.

 

The scale of spending overall was well below the multi-trillion Yuan levels that analysts said might be expected.

The NDRC's chairman, Zheng Shanjie, said China was still on track to attain its full-year economic growth target of around 5 per cent. But he acknowledged the economy faces difficulties and an increasingly more complex and extreme global environment.

China's leaders have been struggling to rev up growth since the Covid-19 pandemic ended. A downturn in the property market has deepened that challenge, as consumer spending has lagged and global demand also has slowed.

More From This Section

Malaysia visa

Malaysia hopes EU legislators will be accommodative on sustainable policies

Israel strike

Israeli military says it killed senior Hezbollah leader in Beirut strike

Protest, Pakistan Protest

Protests in Pakistan after regime raise taxes by 40% under IMF bailout

Foxconn

Foxconn building world's largest Nvidia superchip manufacturing facility

Adidas

As Nike struggles, Adidas must surf Samba, Gazelle wave with caution

In a note, UBS chief China economist Tao Wang said that the market was likely expecting a significant fiscal stimulus.

A modest package of 1.5 to 2 trillion Yuan ($ 210 billion to $ 280 billion) is more reasonable to expect in the near-term, she said, with another 2 to 3 trillion Yuan ($ 280 billion to $ 420 billion) in 2025.

In September, China unveiled a monetary stimulus package including cuts to mortgage rates and in the amount of reserves are required to keep on deposit with the central bank.

Those and other measures were the most aggressive efforts so far to try to pull the property industry out of the doldrums and spur faster growth.

On Tuesday, the NDRC said that new measures would focus on boosting investment and spending and supporting small and medium-sized businesses that operate at a disadvantage to large, state-corporations.

But much of the information focused on technical issues such as payment regulations, management of projects and deployment of bonds for financing.

To counter falling housing sales and home prices, Zheng said there would be comprehensive policy measures to help stop the decline in the real estate market.

In response to volatility and declines in the stock market, we will introduce a series of powerful and effective measures to strive to boost the capital market, he said, without giving details.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

china Flag, China

China is 'fully confident' of achieving economic, social goals in 2024

India china, India, China

Time to downgrade Indian stock markets? Sell India, buy China? Analyst view

china Flag, China

China reopens with a bang scaling highs but fails to lift Asia stocks

Terror attack, Karachi, Pakistan

Two Chinese nationals killed in attack by Baloch suicide bomber in Pak

Karachi airport, Pakistan Blast

Pak's separatist group claims bombing that killed 2 near Karachi airport

Topics : China China economy China economic growth economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon