Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China to expand pain relief options for childbirth amid population decline

China to expand pain relief options for childbirth amid population decline

With only 30 per cent of Chinese women currently receiving pain relief during labour, China moves to close the gap and make childbirth more supportive for mothers

childbirth

China’s population has declined for a third year in a row as of 2024, and demographers warn the trend could accelerate in the years ahead.(Photo: Freepik)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China has announced that all tertiary-level hospitals must offer epidural anaesthesia during labour by the end of this year. The directive, issued by the National Health Commission (NHC), is being seen as a step toward creating a more friendly childbearing environment, reported CNN.
 
The mandate targets tertiary hospitals — those with more than 500 beds — and gives them a deadline of end-2025 to implement epidural services. Secondary hospitals with over 100 beds have until 2027 to follow suit.
 
The decision comes at a critical time. China’s population has declined for a third year in a row as of 2024, and demographers warn the trend could accelerate in the years ahead. Despite various incentives, young Chinese couples remain reluctant to marry and start families, citing high childcare costs, job instability, and a sluggish economy.
 
 
Pain relief — or the lack of it — during childbirth is another piece of that puzzle.
 
Currently, only about thirty per cent of pregnant women in China receive any form of anaesthesia during delivery, as reported by China Daily. That’s significantly lower compared to countries like France, where eighty-two per cent of women choose an epidural, or the United States (US) and Canada, where the number stands at over sixty-seven per cent.

Also Read

RC Bhargava

No impact of rare earth magnet shortage on production yet: Maruti Chairman

sergei lavrov

Tension between India, China has eased significantly: Russian FM Lavrov

TurboML, AI, artificial intelligence

How China's new hybrid AI chip could rewrite the rules of global computing

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

US, China to resume trade talks amid tensions over rare earths

Egypt's new administrative capital

Egypt's new capital city to be built, operated by Chinese construction firm

 
Globally, epidurals are widely regarded as a safe and effective method of pain relief. The World Health Organization recommends their use for healthy pregnant women requesting relief during labour. But in many parts of China, epidurals remain either unavailable or unaffordable — with a shortage of trained anaesthesiologists adding to the problem.
 
To bridge the gap, several provinces have now started including childbirth anaesthesia costs under public medical insurance, making it easier for women to opt in. The NHC believes these changes will bring about more than just comfort in delivery rooms.
 
“The move will improve the comfort level and security of medical services,” the NHC said. “It will further enhance people’s sense of happiness and promote a friendly childbearing environment.” 
 

More From This Section

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

2 killed, 13 injured during Russian drone, missile attacks on Ukraine

pakistan Flag

Pakistan's tax exemptions rise to $21 million, economic survey shows

Russia, Russia flag

Russia skirts Western sanctions to ramp up its military footprint in Africa

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor has rare earths stockpile that could last about a year

economy, subway, job growth, UK jobs, employment

UK employment plunges most in 5 yrs, 276K jobs lost since Reeves budget

Topics : China childbirths population BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon