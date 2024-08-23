Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / China issues guidelines for medium, long-term green power trading

China issues guidelines for medium, long-term green power trading

Green power trading is a market-based approach to promote green electricity consumption that could help China shift away from a reliance on subsidies

china Flag, China

The rule also aims to standardise green power trading across regions. | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China has issued guidelines for medium- and long-term green power trading, calling for a market-based approach, a notice on the state planner's website said on Friday.
 
The rule lays out a price mechanism under which green power prices will be determined by the electricity price plus the price of green certificates, according to the notice jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the National Energy Administration (NEA).
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Transactions should not be subject to any price limit except as specified by the state, and green power trading should not be used as a way to "disguise" price reductions, it said.
 
Green power trading is a market-based approach to promote green electricity consumption that could help China shift away from a reliance on subsidies.
 
The rule also aims to standardise green power trading across regions.
 
The trading has been piloted in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Inner Mongolia since 2021, but with varying rules and pricing mechanisms, according to an online Q&A from the energy regulator.
 

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin, putin

Putin accuses Ukraine of attempting to strike Kursk nuclear power station

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris accepts historic nomination to start election sprint

japan share stock market, japanese stocks, japan

Asian shares turn cautious with US Fed in focus, yen up as BOJ chief speaks

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

China wants Trump to win presidential elections: Congressman Krishnamoorthi

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US elections: Kamala Harris' big speech seeks to redefine her for America

The transactions grew 283 per cent on average from 2021 to 2023, when 69.7 billion kilowatt-hours of green power were traded, according to the Q&A. That represents about 1 per cent of China's electricity consumption last year.
 
With the new rule, NDRC and NEA are also seeking to make it easier for export-oriented businesses to participate. However, researchers have cautioned it is uncertain to what extent China's green certificates would be recognised internationally.

Wind and solar, including distributed resources, hydro and geothermal power are all covered by the guidelines, the notice said.
 
China is seeking to reform its power sector to create a unified national spot market by 2030, but transactions are still largely carried out on the basis of medium- and long-term contracts.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

China Taiwan

41 Chinese aircraft, seven vessels detected around Taiwan, 32 cross border

China-Belarus

China, Belarus agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, security

Dalai Lama

China lodges strong protest as top American official meets Dalai Lama

china Flag, China

What you need to know about China's widening probe of European imports

China, PwC, China's Evergrande

China to impose six-month business ban on PwC over its Evergrande audit

Topics : China green power Chinese government Chinese market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon