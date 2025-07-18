Friday, July 18, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China issues safety warning for its nationals studying in Philippines

China issues safety warning for its nationals studying in Philippines

The brief warning Friday did not identify any specific incidents but told students to increase their safety awareness should they choose to study in the Philippines

china, china flag, Politburo

China often disrupts cultural and economic ties to register their discontent over actions by foreign governments. | Image: Bloomberg

AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's Education Ministry issued a safety warning for Chinese students in the Philippines after what it said were a series of criminal incidents targeting them.

The brief warning Friday did not identify any specific incidents but told students to increase their safety awareness should they choose to study in the Philippines. The number of Chinese students in the country was not given but enrolments have fallen to just a few hundred in recent years, according to the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post. 

Relations between the governments of China and the Philippines are particularly tense due to disputes over maritime claims in the South China Sea, which China claims almost in its entirety. China has used water cannons and other non-lethal shipboard deterrents to drive off Philippine fishing boats.

 

Politically, China has dismissed a UN-backed court decision in The Hague that ruled out most of China's claims in the South China Sea and has expressed resentment over close ties between the US and Manila. 

China often disrupts cultural and economic ties to register their discontent over actions by foreign governments.

In April, China issued a similar warning about the risk to Chinese students in the United States.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

European Union, EU

EU targets Russia's energy revenue, shadow fleet with new sanctions

Felix Baumgartner

Fearless Felix, skydiver who jumped from space, dies in paragliding crash

Donald Trump, Trump

MAGA hats burnt as Trump dismisses Epstein files backlash as 'hoax'

Donald Trump, Trump

Civil rights work slows as Trump dismantles education dept: Agency data

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump tariffs push Asia toward American LNG at the cost of climate goals

Topics : China Philippines South China Sea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon