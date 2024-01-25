Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China permits Boeing to deliver 737 MAX 8 to local customers: Report

Boeing on Wednesday delivered its first 737 MAX to a Chinese airline since March 2019 - a 737 MAX 8 registered to China Southern Airlines which is currently on the ground in Hawaii on its way from US

A Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain (Photo: Reuters)

A Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China said on Thursday it gave Boeing permission last month to resume deliveries of its 737 MAX 8 to local customers, ending an import freeze on the U.S. planemaker's most profitable jets which came shortly after its first delivery in 2019.
 
Boeing on Wednesday delivered its first 737 MAX to a Chinese airline since March 2019 - a 737 MAX 8 registered to China Southern Airlines which is currently on the ground in Hawaii on its way from the United States.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
China's green-light is a boost to the planemaker, which has been hit by the fallout from a mid-air blowout of a cabin panel on a 737 MAX 9 jet operated by Alaska Airlines, including the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration barring Boeing from expanding production of its best-selling narrowbody planes.
 
The emergency resulted in the aviation regulator grounding 171 737 MAX 9 jets and the cancellation of thousands of flights by U.S. carriers. No Chinese airlines operate MAX 9 aircraft.
 
"On Dec. 8, 2023, the Chinese department in charge completed the design approval of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in accordance with China's civil aviation regulations, the aircraft is ready for delivery," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, when asked about the China Southern Airlines delivery.
 
Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
China is one of the fastest-growing aerospace markets, which Boeing projects will account for 20% of the world's aircraft demand through 2042.
 
It was China that first grounded MAX jets after two accidents in 2018 and 2019 that killed nearly 350 people.
While safety bans have been lifted, new deliveries had remained on hold as tensions between Washington and Beijing over issues ranging from technology to national security intensified.
 
Analysts say it is too early to say what this means for strained trade relations between the world's two largest economies.
"China's commercial airline purchases always have a political angle, so any progress Boeing makes in China to some degree is a reflection of bilateral relations, but China can not hold Boeing hostage to Washington politics, or else Beijing would become a hostage to Toulouse (Airbus)," said Drew Thompson, visiting senior research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.
 

Also Read

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for maintenance

No adverse findings in Boeing 737 Max planes, says Akasa post-inspection

Indonesia temporarily grounds Boeing 737-9 Max jets after Alaska incident

Boeing questioned again about 737 Max plane after window, fuselage blowout

Israeli tanks pound hospitals in Khan Younis forcing displaced to flee

China officials cut costs as Xi says 'belt-tightening rules here to stay'

Lloyds bank to cut around 1,600 branch jobs in digital transition

Business Insider to lay off 8% of workforce, to invest in growth verticals

No hint of cuts as ECB keeps rates unchanged at record-high of 4%

The MAX handover comes after Boeing in December made its first direct delivery of a 787 Dreamliner to a Chinese customer since 2019.
 
"It is certainly an encouraging sign that this aircraft is headed to China, but it remains to be seen how rapidly Chinese carriers accept 737s," said Greg Waldron, Asia managing editor of industry publication FlightGlobal.
 
"Beijing's decision calculus for taking Boeing aircraft is opaque. While taking 737s could be seen as an effort to appease Washington DC, it could also be that the airlines have pressed for new aircraft," he added.
 
The 737 MAX 8 registered to China Southern Airlines left Seattle Boeing field in Washington state at 11:55 a.m. Pacific Time (1955 UTC) on Wednesday and in the first leg across the Pacific landed in Honolulu almost seven hours later, FlightRadar 24 data shows.
 
China Southern and the Civil Aviation Administration of China did not respond to requests to comment.
Topics : Airbus Boeing Boeing Boeing 737 MAX 8 China United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon