Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China's car sales slide in June, falling for third straight month

June sales of so-called new energy vehicles including pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids accounted for a record 48.1 per cent of domestic car sales

China flag

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD and relative newcomers such as Nio, Zeekr and Leapmotor all logged record monthly sales. Image: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's June car sales fell 6.9 per cent from a year earlier, extending declines for a third straight month as government incentives failed to spur consumer demand in a sputtering economic recovery.
 
Passenger vehicle sales totalled 1.78 million in June, with the pace of decline picking up from a 2.2 per cent drop in May and a 5.8 per cent fall in April, China Passenger Car Association data showed on Monday.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A cut-throat price war since 2023 helped to lift China vehicle sales earlier in the year but is having less effect in recent months despite fresh government subsidies for trading in cars, which were announced in April.
 
For the first half overall, China's car sales were up 2.9 per cent at 9.93 million vehicles.
 
June sales of so-called new energy vehicles including pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids accounted for a record 48.1 per cent of domestic car sales.
 
Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD and relative newcomers such as Nio, Zeekr and Leapmotor all logged record monthly sales.
 
Overall growth in electric vehicle sales cooled to 9.9 per cent from 27.4 per cent in May while sales of plug-in hybrids jumped 67.2 per cent, up from a 61.1 per cent increase the previous month.
 

More From This Section

singapore flag

Singapore Food Agency approves 16 species of insects for human consumption

Modi, Narendra Modi

Indians in Russia to seek PM Modi's support to build Hindu temple

Rafah, Israel-Gaza, Gaza, damage

'Gaza destruction likely pushed Hamas to soften cease-fire demands'

Barcelona protest

Why are Barcelona residents spraying water on tourists? Explained

beach, coast, tourism, sea

Rs 67,000 fine for urinating in sea; Spanish city imposes new regulation

June car exports were up 28 per cent year on year, against a 23 per cent gain in May, according to separate data from the association.
 
The trend for exports could weaken, however, after the European Commission last week confirmed provisional import tariffs of up to 37.6 per cent on Chinese-manufactured electric vehicles.
 
U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla exported 11,746 Chinese-made vehicles in June, its lowest since October 2022.
 
Underscoring weakness in consumer demand, a vehicle inventory alert index compiled by the China Automobile Dealers Association rose by 8.3 percentage points year on year to an alarming 62.3 per cent in June.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Also Read

Victor Orbn

PM Orbn makes surprise visit to China after trips to Russia, Ukraine

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Sri Lanka to not ban any foreign research ships from its ports from 2025

Tornado,USA tornado

Tornado hits town in Eastern China, kills five, injures 100 others

BYD

Turkey to soon unveil deal with China's BYD for $1 billion EV plant

China

Visa-free entries skyrocket as China welcomes 14.64 mn foreign tourists

Topics : China Car sales China economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon