China's drills appear like 'rehearsal' for Taiwan invasion: US admiral

Admiral Samuel Paparo said that the recent military exercises of China around Taiwan 'looked like a rehearsal' for an invasion

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

The recent military exercises of China around Taiwan "looked like a rehearsal" for an invasion, said US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo on Wednesday in an interview given to Nikkei Asia in Tokyo.
According to Taiwan News, days after Lai Ching-te was sworn in as Taiwan's President on May 20, China launched two-day-long military drills on May 23, surrounding Taiwan in what it called "punishment" for so-called "separatist acts," CNN reported.
Admiral Samuel Paparo became the top military official in the Indo-Pacific Command in early May and oversees the day-to-day operations of US joint forces in the region.
Further, Paparo mentioned that, "The US government charges me with being ready today, tomorrow, next month and next year, in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act," which elaborates that US will help Taiwan to increase its self-defence strategies and capabilities.
He also emphasised that the US defence forces have closely monitored and analysed these Chinese drills. He also stated, "We watched it. We took note. We learned from it, and they helped us prepare for the future."
If shooting did break out in the region, Paparo said he is confident the US and its allies and partners would "prevail in a conflict."
Asked about the possibility of China invading Taiwan, Paparo stressed, "What matters is [China's] own assessments," warning that Beijing continues to "build capability at an alarming rate."
The report further mentioned that Japan will establish a joint operations command within the Self-Defense Forces by 2025, a body set up for coordination between the US and Japan's military. The operations command will be responsible for facilitating the joint operations.
Regarding the rising tensions in the South China Sea, where Chinese ships have been harassed by the ships of the Philippe Navy, Paparo stated, "We're monitoring the situation, and we stand ready to come to the aid of our treaty ally, the Philippines. He also stated that the Netherlands, Italy and Germany will enhance deterrence in the South China Sea through efforts such as dispatching vessels.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

