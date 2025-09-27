Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Pak forces kill 17 militants in joint operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pak forces kill 17 militants in joint operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The operation was conducted in the Karak district after credible information was received about the presence of militants associated with the TTP

pakistan Flag

Three security personnel sustained injuries during the clashes (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Peshawar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Pakistan security forces killed 17 militants linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a joint operation in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Saturday.

The joint intelligence-based operation was conducted by Frontier Corps (FC) and the police on Friday, said District Police Officer (DPO) Karak Shahbaz Elahi.

The operation was conducted in the Karak district after credible information was received about the presence of militants associated with the TTP, Mullah Nazir group, the official added.

He said the terrorists opened fire as the forces approached, prompting retaliation that left 17 militants dead. A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from their possession.

 

Three security personnel sustained injuries during the clashes.

The slain militants were wanted in multiple cases, including attacks on security forces, kidnapping for ransom, and other serious acts of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Karak district administration imposed curfew in Darsha Khel and nearby villages of Karak district to facilitate a large-scale combing operation, as several militants were believed to have escaped and taken refuge in the surrounding areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

