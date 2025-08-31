Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 07:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's manufacturing activity shrinks for fifth straight month in August

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 49.4 in August versus 49.3 in July, remaining below the 50-mark

China's economy is confronting weakening exports due to US tariffs (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

China's manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight month in August, an official survey showed on Sunday, suggesting producers are waiting for further clarity on a trade deal with the US while domestic demand remains sluggish. 
The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 49.4 in August versus 49.3 in July, remaining below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction and missing a median forecast of 49.5 in a Reuters poll. 
China's economy is confronting weakening exports due to US tariffs, a property sector downturn, rising job insecurity, heavily indebted local governments and extreme weather. These pressures threaten to derail Beijing's ambitious 2025 growth target of "around 5 per cent," according to economists. 
 
The non-manufacturing PMI index, which includes services and construction, expanded at a quicker pace, rising to 50.3 from 50.1 in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). 
The NBS composite PMI of manufacturing and non-manufacturing was 50.5 in August, compared with 50.2 in July.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China economic growth China economy manufacturing

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

