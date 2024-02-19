Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China's Premier Li Qiang urges 'forceful' action to boost confidence

Chinese leaders are hunting for ways to jump-start the economy, which faces headwinds from a property slump, weak business confidence and persistent deflationary pressures

China

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News


Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for “pragmatic and forceful” action to boost the nation’s confidence in the economy, underscoring the government’s concern with a struggling recovery and stock rout.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Li used a meeting of the State Council, China’s cabinet, on Sunday to urge officials to “do more things that are conductive to boosting confidence and expectations, and ensure policymaking and execution are consistent and stable,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Various departments should focus on solving practical problems faced by individuals and companies as the Lunar New Year holiday ends, Li said, adding that they need to “win the trust of the people with real work and achievement.” Xinhua didn’t outline any specific steps. 

Chinese leaders are hunting for ways to jump-start the economy, which faces headwinds from a property slump, weak business confidence and persistent deflationary pressures.

Authorities sought to stem the equities rout before the holiday, with state funds ratcheting up purchases, a slew of regulatory tweaks to reduce selling pressure and a surprise replacement of the securities regulator chief. A resurgence in travel over the break offered some early signs of consumer spending picking up.

Chinese stocks recorded modest gains as markets reopened on Monday, indicating doubts run deep over the longer-term prospects of the economy. Investors are awaiting further support from Beijing, including a potential cut to banks’ benchmark lending rates on Tuesday. 

The State Council meeting also discussed a draft government work report, according to Xinhua. The official report containing key growth targets for 2024 will be announced at the annual legislative sessions in early March.

Also Read

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Institutional investments in Indian real estate fell to 5-year low in 2023

Nifty Realty soars 6% in sharpest single-day rally since October 2021

India's housing market to continue with high demand, growth in 2024

Realty index surges 108% from March low; DLF, Godrej Properties soar 100%

China plans to centralise work on tech, science under communist party

US proposes UN resolution supporting temporary ceasefire in Gaza: Report

UAE poised to exit global watchdog FATF's 'grey list' after reform push

Uncertain political situation in Pakistan poses threat to IMF deal: Fitch

Pak court suspends election result of three constituencies in Islamabad

Topics : China Real Estate Realty Global economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon