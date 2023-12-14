Sensex (1.34%)
Realty index surges 108% from March low; DLF, Godrej Properties soar 100%

Since March 28, the market prices of DB Realty, Puravankara, and Prestige Estates Projects have zoomed over 200 per cent

real estate
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
Shares of real estate companies were on a roll with the market price of nine firms more-than-doubling from their March lows as the sector has been recording healthy performance, and continues to hold a strong business outlook.

The Nifty Realty index, too, has more-than-doubled, zooming 108 per cent, from its March 28, 2023 level of 372 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The realty index hit a multi-year high of 772.35 in the intraday trade on Thursday.

At 02:19 PM, the Nifty Realty index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 3.5 per cent after the US Federal Reserve signaled it would cut rates several times next year. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was up 1.3 per cent at 21,195.

Topics : Buzzing stocks Nifty Realty Index Real estate stocks Nifty Realty Market news DLF Puravankara Prestige Estates

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

