Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China's top political advisory body CPPCC removes 3 defence executives

CASIC is a state-owned enterprise that makes spacecraft and missile systems, while Norinco is a weapons producer for the People's Liberation Army

China

President Xi Jinping has overhauled his nation’s military leadership this year | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 8:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s top political advisory body removed three senior leaders at missile-making firms from its national committee, the latest sign of turmoil within the upper echelons of the nation’s military.
 
The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference revoked the membership of the executives during a Wednesday meeting, state broadcaster China Central Television reported.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The body didn’t specify a reason for ousting the men, who all work at state-owned firms. Its constitution states members can be removed for “serious violations” of its rules. The Ministry of Defense did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

President Xi Jinping has overhauled his nation’s military leadership this year. Beijing ousted Li Shangfu as defense minister without explanation in October, months after replacing two top leaders of its secretive rocket force. The PLA unveiled a new navy commander this week, amid rising tensions in the South China Sea.

“This move represents further evidence the party is conducting a significant investigation into corruption in military procurement for the rocket force,” said Neil Thomas, a fellow for Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis. 

All three held senior posts at major defense contractors during the period Li headed the military’s procurement department, which is now under probe for dates overlapping with his tenure. 

Wu Yansheng, who has won national awards for his contribution to the space sector, serves as chairman of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., which makes tactical missile systems.

Wang Changqing is an executive at China Aerospace Science & Industry Corp., which manufactures cruise missile systems. Liu Shiquan is a missile technology expert who worked for China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. until 2022, before being transferred to China North Industries Group Corp. 

CASIC is a state-owned enterprise that makes spacecraft and missile systems, while Norinco is a weapons producer for the People’s Liberation Army.

Their names are still listed on the company websites, and it’s unclear whether their professional positions will be affected. Attempts to reach the companies for comment were unsuccessful.

Also Read

Tested new engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles: North Korea

US sanctions Chinese cos for providing ballistic missile components to Pak

North Korea launches ballistic missile toward its eastern waters: S Korea

Abdul Kalam's 8th death anniversary: Remembering the Missile man of India

North Korea launches missile after South Korea partially suspends pact

China's 'reunification' with Taiwan is 'inevitable', says Xi Jinping

6 Indian-origin family members killed in fatal crash in Texas, US

N Korea's Kim Jong Un pledges to advance his atomic ambitions in New Year

The late-night email to Tim Cook that set the Apple Watch saga in motion

Capitol attack: Michigan court decides Trump will remain candidate in GOP



Topics : China economic growth China Political Leaders Xi Jinping Chinese ballistic missile

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon