close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

US sanctions Chinese cos for providing ballistic missile components to Pak

In the designation, the US State Department said on Friday that the sanctions were being imposed as part of the global nonproliferation regime

US flag, US, united states

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The US has imposed sanctions on three China-based companies for supplying missile-applicable items for Pakistan's ballistic missile programme, the State Department said.
In the designation, the US State Department said on Friday that the sanctions were being imposed as part of the global nonproliferation regime.
"Today, we are designating three entities pursuant to Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. These three entities, based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), have worked to supply missile-applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme," the State Department said in a statement.
China, an all-weather ally of Pakistan, has been the main supplier of arms and defence equipment to Islamabad's military modernisation programme.
The three companies include General Technology Limited, Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd., and Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd.
They were sanctioned for having engaged or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use such items, by Pakistan.
General Technology Limited has worked to supply brazing materials, which are used to join components in ballistic missile rocket engines, and in the production of combustion chambers.
Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd. has worked to supply mandrels and other machinery, which can be used in the production of solid propellant rocket motors and can be controlled by the Missile Technology Control Regime.
Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd. has worked since 2019 to supply D-glass glass fibre, quartz fabric, and high silica cloth, all of which have applications in missile systems.
Today's actions demonstrate that the United States will continue to act against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, their means of delivery, and associated procurement activities of concern, wherever they occur, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Iran slaps 'retaliatory' sanctions on EU, British individuals, entities

Iran blames US sanctions for causing environment, health problems

Japan gets ready to shoot down North Korea spy satellite debris

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

UNSC facing 'crisis of credibility,' says India in renewed call for reform

Here's why Oman emerging as new choice for Indian destination weddings

Former PM Nawaz Sharif set to return to Pakistan after 4-year exile in UK

LIVE: Crew module of Gaganyaan TV-D1 lands safely in Bay of Bengal

Single-owner company proprietor not eligible for L1 foreign work visa: US

The United States is committed to strengthening the global nonproliferation regime by taking action to disrupt procurement networks supporting proliferation activities of concern, the US said.
The sanctions come days after Pakistan conducted the launch of the Ababeel ballistic missile system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : United States China Chinese ballistic missile Pakistan

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDavid WarnerHindustan Zinc Q2 resultHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon