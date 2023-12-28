Sensex (    %)
                        
6 Indian-origin family members killed in fatal crash in Texas, US

On Wednesday morning, the DPS identified the driver of the minivan, 28-year-old Rushil Barri of Irving, as one of the deceased victims

accident

Photo: ANI/Representative

Press Trust of India Houston
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 8:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a tragic car accident, at least six Indian-origin family members, including two children, were killed in the US state of Texas, officials said.
The accident occurred on Tuesday evening when a minivan and a pickup truck collided head-on near Johnson County, near Fortworth, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Seven people of the same family were in the minivan, and only one of them, 43-year-old Lokesh Potabathula, survived with critical injuries.
On Wednesday morning, the DPS identified the driver of the minivan, 28-year-old Rushil Barri of Irving, as one of the deceased victims.
The other five in the van are from Alpharetta, Georgia: 36-year-old woman, Naveena Potabathula,64-year-old man, Nageswararao Ponnad, 60-year-old woman, Sitamahalakshmi Ponnada, 10-year-old boy, Krithik Potabathula and 9-year-old girl, Nishidha Potabathula.
The elderly were visiting their daughter Naveena and grandkids Karthik and Nishita from India, the Consulate General said.
The DPS is working with Georgia State Police to identify the victim's next-of-kin.
According to DPS investigators, the pickup truck was driving southbound on US Highway 67 near County Road1119 at around 4 pm on Tuesday, when the minivan was in the same area, heading north.
The pickup entered the northbound lane, in a no-passing area, and collided with the minivan head-on.
The occupants of the pickup truck were two 17-year-old boys who survived the crash with critical injuries and were taken to hospitals in Fort Worth.
Highway 67 was closed for hours but has since reopened.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Texas Indian family US government road accident

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 8:35 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon