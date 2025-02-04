Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China hits back at Trump tariffs with 10-15% duty on select US goods

China hits back at Trump tariffs with 10-15% duty on select US goods

This announcement comes in response to the 10 per cent tariffs announced by Trump on China

Trump, Jinping, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping | Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Tuesday announced tariffs ranging from 10 to 15 per cent on select  goods from the United States starting February 10, marking a significant escalation in trade tensions between the two countries. This action is a direct response to the US government's recent decision to levy a 10 per cent tariff on Chinese products, citing concerns over Beijing's handling of fentanyl control.
 
China’s Finance Ministry has announced countermeasures, including a 15 per cent levy on US coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a 10 per cent tariff on crude oil, farm equipment, and certain automobiles. These tariffs will come into force on February 10.
 
 
In addition to the tariffs, China has also introduced a set of export controls on crucial minerals and launched an anti-monopoly probe targeting US tech giant Google.
 
China’s Commerce Ministry and Customs Administration, had also earlier said that it would file a suit with the World Trade Organisation and take actions to "safeguard its rights and interest".
 

Pause for neighbours, no reprieve for China

Earlier today, President Donald Trump agreed to delay the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico for 30 days, easing the possibility of a trade war with the two neighboring countries. 

Also Read

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels around its territory

Singapore

Singapore's DBS finds seat on table as MNCs start to look away from China

deepseek artificial intelligence

Why DeepSeek's AI leap only places China in technological front for now

Donald Trump, Trump

Oil prices rise as Trump's tariffs on Mexico, Canada, China stoke fears

Asif Ali Zardari

Pakistan President Zardari to visit China on Tuesday on 5-day state visit

 
"Tariffs for us, nobody can compete with us because we're the pot of gold... But if we don't keep winning and keep doing well, we won't be the pot of gold," Trump said on Monday afternoon. 
 
Trump has acknowledged that higher tariffs could increase costs for US consumers but defended them as necessary to curb illegal immigration, combat drug trafficking, and support domestic industries.
 
The temporary tariff reprieve for Mexico and Canada was welcomed by financial markets. Both countries agreed to step up border enforcement, with Mexico deploying 10,000 National Guard troops to curb illegal migration and drug trafficking. Canada, in turn, pledged new border security measures and initiatives to combat organised crime, money laundering, and fentanyl smuggling.
 

US- China trade war

Meanwhile, the 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports is still expected to go into effect 00:01 EST (05:00 GMT) onwards on Tuesday. However, a White House spokesperson confirmed that Trump will not be speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping until later this week.
 
Trump had previously launched a two-year trade war with China in 2018, aiming to address the large US trade deficit. Under the 2020 trade deal, China had committed to purchasing an additional $200 billion in US goods annually. However, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted these commitments, and China’s trade surplus with the US widened to $361 billion, according to Chinese customs data.
 

Trump turns to Europe

Trump has signalled that the European Union could be the next target of his trade policies. EU leaders, meeting in Brussels, warned that they would retaliate against any US-imposed tariffs but expressed willingness to negotiate.
 
Britain, which exited the EU in 2020, may be spared from these measures, Trump hinted.

More From This Section

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico

Mexico's Prez Sheinbaum wins early praise for handling Trump on tariffs

plane crash

Investigators probe Washington DC plane crash wreckage and flight logs

US Federal Reserve, Fed

Trump's proposed tariffs come with inflation risks: Fed officials

Scotch, Whisky

Trump's proposed tariffs could mean higher costs for Canadian whisky in US

trade

EU leaders scramble to avoid friction with US, avoid 'stupid tariff war'

Topics : China United States Trump trade war trade wars US China trade war BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon