Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Investigators probe Washington DC plane crash wreckage and flight logs

Investigators probe Washington DC plane crash wreckage and flight logs

The Washington DC fire department said on Sunday that officials had identified 55 of the 67 people killed in the collision

plane crash

Additional radar data will be released on Tuesday as investigators work to complete a more precise picture of what happened | Photo: Reuters

Reuters WASHINGTON
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday it has completed interviews with air traffic controllers in its investigation into the collision last week between an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a US Army helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington that killed 67 people. 
The salvage team on Tuesday recovered part of the fuselage and right engine of the Bombardier CRJ-700 passenger jet and will retrieve the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk after the airplane has been recovered. 
The NTSB said it has obtained training and flight logs for both flight crews and maintenance records for both aircraft and is building histories for both flight crews. The collision occurred on Wednesday night. 
 
Additional radar data will be released on Tuesday as investigators work to complete a more precise picture of what happened, NTSB Chair, Jennifer Homendy told Reuters. 
"We have much more granular data from Potomac TRACON that we're going to be able to release," Homendy said, referring to a Federal Aviation Administration terminal radar approach facility in Virginia. 

Also Read

plane crash

Crews remove large portion of jet from river after air collision near DC

Philadelphia plane crash, plane crash

Philadelphia plane crash: 5 injured remain in hospital, 3 critical

plane crash

Crashed US plane had 3 Russians, State Dept confirms to Russian Embassy

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump targets FAA diversity efforts in plane crash probe without any proof

Philadelphia plane crash, plane crash

At least seven killed, 19 injured in air ambulance crash in Philadelphia

The Washington, DC, fire department said on Sunday that officials had identified 55 of the 67 people killed in the collision.  Additional human remains have been recovered but not identified, the department said on Monday. Those and additional remains are still in the process of being identified by the medical examiner's office. 
Wreckage is being moved to Hangar 7 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Much of the Potomac River remains restricted to authorized vessels. Two of the lesser-used runways at the airport remain closed. 
Homendy said the NTSB also plans to look at prior near-miss incidents between helicopters and airplanes around Washington Reagan and could expand the investigation "to other areas where there's military helicopter and air traffic." Homendy said the NTSB is also conducting interviews with American Airlines and the US Army. 
"We're going to have to understand what are standard operating procedures" for a helicopter training mission, she said.
Investigators from the NTSB said on Saturday they had determined that the CRJ-700 airplane that had departed Wichita, Kansas, was at 325 feet (99 meters), plus or minus 25 feet, at the time of impact. 
The detail suggests that the Army Black Hawk helicopter was flying above 200 feet (61 meters), the maximum altitude for the route it was using. 
Homendy said that data was from DC radar which updates every 5 seconds, and "that can change in a quick period of time when the helicopter is moving at a good speed." Data confirmed that the air traffic controller alerted the helicopter to the presence of the CRJ-700 about 2 minutes before the collision. 
Meanwhile, relatives of some of the victims visited the edge of the river near the crash site on Sunday. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

US Federal Reserve, Fed

Trump's proposed tariffs come with inflation risks: Fed officials

Scotch, Whisky

Trump's proposed tariffs could mean higher costs for Canadian whisky in US

trade

EU leaders scramble to avoid friction with US, avoid 'stupid tariff war'

Singapore

Singapore's DBS finds seat on table as MNCs start to look away from China

Avocado

President Trump's tariff plan risks upending trade, stoking food inflation

Topics : plane crash airplane crash American Airlines washington

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon