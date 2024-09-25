Business Standard
China test-fires ICBM into Pacific Ocean; says achieved 'desired goals'

The launch tested weaponry performance and military training effectiveness and achieved desired goals, the ministry said in a statement

The new missile could reach the US mainland, the report said | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

The Chinese military on Wednesday test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a dummy warhead in the Pacific Ocean, the Defence Ministry announced.
The missile fell into expected sea areas, the statement said, adding this was a routine arrangement in the annual training plan and relevant countries had been notified in advance.
This test launch is a routine arrangement in our annual training plan. It is in line with international law and practice and is not directed against any country or target," the statement said.
 
It is the first time in 44 years that China is known to have successfully conducted an atmospheric test of an ICBM over the high seas.
In May 1980, a DF-5 -- China's first ICBM -- flew more than 9,000 kilometres (5,590 miles), the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The new missile could reach the US mainland, the report said.
China's ICBM test comes as missile activities have been ratcheting up in the Asia-Pacific region.
Earlier this month, North Korea conducted several short-range ballistic missile tests, flying towards the Sea of Japan or East Sea.
China maintains a no first use of nuclear weapons policy.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

