Business Standard
Home / World News / Thailand legalises same-sex marriage, allows couples to wed from January

Thailand legalises same-sex marriage, allows couples to wed from January

The bill, which grants full legal, financial and medical rights for marriage partners of any gender, sailed through both the House of Representatives and the Senate in April and June respectively

Same-sex marriage, Same sex marriage

The government and state agencies are also historically conservative, and advocates for gender equality had a hard time pushing lawmakers and civil servants to accept change | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Bangkok
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Thailand's landmark marriage equality bill was officially written into law on Tuesday, allowing same-sex couples to legally wed.
The law was published in the Royal Gazette after endorsement by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and will come into effect in 120 days. This means LGBTQ+ couples will be able to register their marriage in January next year, making Thailand the third place in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to allow same-sex marriage.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The bill, which grants full legal, financial and medical rights for marriage partners of any gender, sailed through both the House of Representatives and the Senate in April and June respectively.
 
Congratulations to everyone's love, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra wrote on X, adding the hashtag #Love Wins.
Thailand has a reputation for acceptance and inclusivity but struggled for decades to pass a marriage equality law. Thai society largely holds conservative values, and members of the LGBTQ+ community say they face discrimination in everyday life.
The government and state agencies are also historically conservative, and advocates for gender equality had a hard time pushing lawmakers and civil servants to accept change.

More From This Section

airstrike, Khan Younis

Amid Israel-Hezbollah strikes, Lebanon says only US can stop fighting

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact

Deadly flooding in Central Europe made twice as likely by climate change

Brian Niccol

Committed to engaging constructively with workers union: Starbucks CEO

Kamala Harris

After Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' campaign office targeted, police say

Ryan Routh | Trump assassin

Suspected Donald Trump gunman charged with attempted assassination

Bangkok Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said last week that the city officials will be ready to register same-sex marriages as soon as the law gets enacted.
The legislation amended the country's Civil and Commercial Code to replace gender-specific words such as men and women with gender-neutral words such as individual.
The government led by the Pheu Thai party has made marriage equality one of its main goals. It made a major effort to identify itself with the annual Bangkok Pride parade in June, in which thousands of people celebrated in one of Bangkok's busiest commercial districts.
The organisers of Bangkok Pride announced on Facebook that it will organise a wedding for couples who wish to register their marriage on the very first day that the law becomes effective.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Thailand

Thailand's Schengen-like visa, DTV, & new visa options: What you must know

Palm oil, edible

India palm oil output to triple in 6 years as farmers plant more: Agrovet

Python

Watch: Thai woman survives two-hour struggle with python, rescued by police

thailand

Thailand plans Rs 750 tourist tax for visitors: Here's what you must know

thailand

Thailand to roll out ETA for India, 92 other nations from Dec 1: Know more

Topics : Thailand Same-sex marriages LGBTQ

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon