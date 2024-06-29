Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China tightens management of rare earths, approves new regulation

Rare earths belong to the country and no organisation or individual are allowed to claim them, the State Council said in a statement on its website

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China's new rules on rare earths to take effect on October 1. (File Photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping)

Bloomberg Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China tightened the management of its rare earths industry with the approval of the first comprehensive regulation governing the mining, metal smelting and circulation of the mineral. 
 
Rare earths belong to the country and no organisation or individual are allowed to claim them, the State Council said in a statement on its website. The state will take charge of protective mining of the resource, it said. The new rules take effect on October 1.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Government agencies will have control over the total amount of rare-earth mining and smelting, and will establish a product traceability system, it added. The regulation also stated penalties for illegal activities involving the mineral’s output.

China has long had a near-monopoly on supply of refined materials such as rare earths, lithium and graphite, which are vital to high-tech manufacturing and the green energy transition. The country accounts for about 70 per cent of the world’s production of rare earths. It has been consolidating its mining assets and established China Rare Earth Group Co. in 2021 through the merger of several key producers. 

Also Read

South Africa vs India final live score updates in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

IND vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATE, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Toss at 7:30 PM; focus on Barbados weather

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs

India presents action plan for regional cooperation under Colombo Process

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha

JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working prez, seeks spl status or package for Bihar

Barbados weather live updates

Barbados weather LIVE UPDATES, India vs South Africa final T20 World Cup 2024: Focus on rain in WI

Time mentioned in local time. Credit: Accuwether.com

LIVE | IND vs SA Final: Barbados weather forecast & hourly rain prediction

Topics : regulation making China mineral sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon