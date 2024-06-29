Business Standard
Iran goes to runoff polls between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, Saeed Jalili

Raisi, a 63-year-old protege of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died in a helicopter crash in May

Raisi, a 63-year-old protege of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died in a helicopter crash in May. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran will hold a runoff presidential election to replace the late hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, an official said Saturday, after an initial vote saw the top candidates not secure an outright win.
The election this coming Friday will pit reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian against the hard-line former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.
Mohsen Eslami, an election spokesman, announced the result in a news conference carried by Iranian state television. He said of 24.5 million votes cast, Pezeshkian got 10.4 million while Jalili received 9.4 million. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf got 3.3 million. Shiite cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi had over 206,000 votes.
Raisi, a 63-year-old protege of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died in a helicopter crash in May.

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

