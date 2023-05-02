

Last month, China's State Council and the Central Military Commission (CMC) had released the changes to the country's military recruitment rules. It gave priority to veterans and optimised conscription procedures. Conscription is referred to as compulsory enlistment into state service, typically armed forces. China on Monday, May 1, enacted revisions to its military service law allowing retired military personnel to be reenlisted in the army. The changes focus on recruiting engineering and science students to prepare for warfare in new domains like space and cyber, a report by Nikkei Asia said. This comes as the country is preparing for a possible all-out war in the Taiwan Strait.



The Nikkei Asia report added that another provision makes it easier for the military to draft people in the case of an "emergency". The Chinese government can adjust conditions and methods of conscription, based on the need, and enable the transportation corps to give priority to military transport. According to the South China Morning Post, the regulations said recruitment should "focus on preparing for war" and increase efficiency by calling up 'high calibre' recruits. For the first time, a separate chapter on wartime recruitment was included in the regulations, which state that ex-servicemen would be prioritised and expected to join their original units or similar positions.



In 2021, the military service law was revised to raise the age limit of new recruits from 22 to 24 for college and 26 for postgraduates. The new rules have also given the universities to draft students. Moreover, the Chinese military will also focus on research into 'intelligence warfare' using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other technologies.

Last month, it undertook military exercises where it maintained a considerable presence in the Taiwan Strait. The changes come amid rising geopolitical tensions, especially in the South China Sea. China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province and it has not ruled out the use of force to reunify the island with the mainland.