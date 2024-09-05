Business Standard
Home / World News / China urges US to 'immediately' lift all tariffs on Chinese-made goods

China urges US to 'immediately' lift all tariffs on Chinese-made goods

US is expected to make its final determination in the coming days after delaying a decision twice

US China flag, US-China flag

China has made solemn representations to the United States on the issue of the 301 tariffs. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

The United States should immediately lift all tariffs on Chinese goods, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday, ahead of an announcement by the Biden administration on expected hikes in levies on Chinese-made items, including electric vehicles.
 
The US is expected to make its final determination in the coming days after delaying a decision twice, as it continued to review proposed modifications to levies on Chinese goods imposed under former president Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019.
 
Initially, the higher duties of 100 per cent on EVs, 50 per cent on semiconductors and solar cells, and 25 per cent on lithium-ion batteries and key minerals, steel and aluminium, ship-to-shore cranes and syringes were due to take effect on Aug. 1.
 
But the US Trade Representative's Office on July 30 delayed implementation, saying it needed more time to study more than 1,100 public comments from industry. It set a new deadline of Aug. 31, which was further delayed by another deferment.
 
The latest delay came after White House National Security adviser Jake Sullivan held several days of talks in Beijing, including a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping where both sides emphasised the need to manage the US-China relationship.
 
Imposing tariffs on Chinese goods is "adding insult to injury," Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said at a regular news conference on Thursday.
 
"China has made solemn representations to the United States on the issue of the 301 tariffs many times." A China-US commerce and trade working group is due to hold a second meeting in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sept. 7. The first was held in April.
 

The two sides are expected to have in-depth talks on a wide range of topics including their respective concerns about economic and trade policies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Topics : US China Chinese goods US tariff hike US tariff

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

