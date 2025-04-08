Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Watch: China digs out Reagan's 1987 speech on tariffs to rebuke Trump

Watch: China digs out Reagan's 1987 speech on tariffs to rebuke Trump

China posted the video after Donald Trump put an additional 34 per cent tariff on Chinese goods. The footage shows Reagan warning that businesses shut down as a result of imposing tariffs

China shares former US President Ronald Reagan's 1987 video on tariffs in response to Trump tariffs

China shares former US President Ronald Reagan's 1987 video in response to Trump tariffs

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a sharp rebuke of US President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs, China has shared a 1987 speech by former President Ronald Reagan denouncing tariffs as harmful to economies, branding the practice a form of “economic bullying.”
 
The Chinese Embassy in Washington posted the historical video on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption: “Ronald Reagan vs. #tariffs: 1987 speech finds new relevance in 2025.” Reagan, who served as the 40th US president from 1981 to 1989, warns in the clip that tariffs provoke retaliation, inflate prices, and can lead to economic collapse. “Markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down and millions of people lose their jobs,” Reagan is heard saying.
 
 
The move follows Trump’s announcement last week of a new 34 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, which he described as “Liberation Day.” The measure adds to the 20 per cent tariff introduced earlier, which Trump linked to China’s alleged role in the US fentanyl crisis. In response, China imposed a matching 34 per cent tariff on US products, escalating tensions and drawing international concern.
 

Also Read

US China flag, US-China flag

China vows to 'fight to end' after Trump threatens with still more tariffs

China Flag, China

China floats interest rate cuts, industry aid to counter Trump tariff hit

Driven by smartphone, electronics exports have reached $22.5 billion in value in the first eight months of the current financial year (FY25), a near 28% growth over the $17.66 billion electronics exports during the corresponding period of FY24. This

Govt will evaluate response if China, Vietnam resort to dumping: S Krishnan

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs expects major Chinese fiscal easing to counter US tariffs

US President Donald Trump

'TikTok deal was close, but China changed because of tariffs,' says Trump

During a press briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticised the US approach. “Applying threats and pressure is not the way to handle relations with China,” he said.
 
Lin accused the US of using tariffs to serve its own interests at the expense of developing nations. “The abuse of tariffs by the United States is tantamount to depriving countries, especially those in the Global South, of their right to development,” he stated.  Also Read: When Elon Musk made direct appeals to Donald Trump pushing back on tariffs
 
Trump threatens further escalation
 
However, Trump has threatened further escalation if China goes ahead with its counter tariffs. Posting on Truth Social, he warned that unless China withdrew its retaliatory tariff hike by April 8, the US would impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on Chinese goods starting April 9.
 
“All talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!” he said, closing with: “Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result (sic)!”
 
Despite mounting fears of a global trade war, market downturns, and recession risks, Trump has defended his tariff strategy as vital for restoring American industry and correcting long-standing trade imbalances.

More From This Section

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Israeli strikes kill 25 in Gaza as Supreme Court hears Shin Bet cases

Soyuz MS-27

Soyuz rocket launches US-Russian crew of 3 to International Space Station

Yoon Suk Yeo, South Korea

South Korea to hold snap elections on June 3 after ousting president

Dire wolves

Dire wolves are back - or maybe not. What does Colossal Biosciences claim?

Bangladesh protest

Why are protesters in Bangladesh vandalising Bata, KFC and Pizza Hut?

Topics : Donald Trump China Trade exports trade policy Trump tariffs Trump trade war Trump on WTO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers List 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon