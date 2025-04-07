Govt aware of possible electronics goods dumping scenario: Meity Secy

The government is aware of the possible dumping of electronics goods from China and Vietnam and is evaluating its response if such a situation occurs, a senior government official said.
As of now, electronics goods manufacturers in India are not “overly” concerned about the recent tariff hikes announced by the United States, the secretary of the ministry of electronics and information technology, S Krishnan, said.
“We have been in regular consultation with manufacturers in India. That is something that we are speaking to them on an ongoing basis. They are not overly concerned right now, but it also depends on how this whole situation plays out. It is a dynamic situation," Krishnan said, adding that a lot would depend on how the “tariff situation” played out.
India, he said, was in a better position compared to China and Vietnam, which had been slapped with tariffs of 34 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively. Similarly, other major electronics manufacturing countries such as Taiwan and Indonesia have 32 per cent tariff rates imposed on them, while Thailand has a tariff rate of 36 per cent imposed on it by the US.
India was handed a 26 per cent tariff by the US on April 2. These tariff rates are scheduled to take effect from April 9.
During his address, US President Donald Trump said that India was a very tough market and charged 52 per cent tariff, while it did not impose any tariff on products imported from India for a long time.
Electronics manufacturing industry associations such as the India Cellular and Electronics Association had also echoed Krishnan’s view that the domestic industry was favourably placed despite the imposition of the 26 per cent tariff.
“China's cumulative tariffs, including previous tariff actions, range from 54 per cent to as high as 154 per cent, and Vietnam faces 46 per cent. This strategic advantage, though marginally less favourable than Brazil or Egypt at 10 per cent, still offers India a critical near-term export competitiveness window,” ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo had then said.