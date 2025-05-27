Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Massive blast at Weifang chemical plant shakes city, no casualties reported

Massive blast at Weifang chemical plant shakes city, no casualties reported

A massive chemical explosion rocked an industrial park in Weifang city, eastern China, sending smoke high into the sky and shattering windows kilometres away

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

A massive explosion shook a chemical plant in eastern China’s Shandong province around midday on Tuesday, sending thick black smoke rising high into the sky. The blast was reported by state broadcaster CCTV and cited by the Associated Press.
 
The incident happened at Gaomi Youdao Chemical Co., based in an industrial park in Weifang city. The factory is known for producing pesticides and chemicals used in the medical field, according to local reports.
 
Soon after the explosion, emergency crews were rushed to the site. So far, no casualties have been officially confirmed. CCTV said over 230 firefighters were deployed to tackle the situation and bring it under control.
 
 
The impact of the blast was felt far beyond the plant. A nearby resident, quoted by AP, described how the explosion made his home shake violently. He didn’t want to be named, fearing backlash.
 
"The explosion caused his house to shake. Upon investigating the disturbance through his window, he observed a high-rising smoke column emanating from the location, which was situated more than seven kilometres (4.3 miles) away."

He wasn’t alone in feeling the effects—windows shattered at a storage facility nearly three kilometres from the site, a sign of just how powerful the blast was.
 
According to Reuters, the company—Shandong Youdao Chemical—focuses on making pesticide and pharmaceutical technologies, along with other specialty chemical ingredients.
 
It’s part of Himile Group, which also owns the listed firm Himile Mechanical. The plant was set up in 2019 inside the Gaomi Renhe chemical park. It covers 47 hectares and employs more than 300 people.
 
The news of the explosion shook the stock market too—shares of Himile Mechanical fell by almost 4 per cent on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after reports surfaced.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

