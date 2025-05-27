Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India may outpace China in car sales growth, says Moody's Ratings

India may outpace China in car sales growth, says Moody's Ratings

India's car market is set to grow at 3.5% CAGR to 2030 with 5.1 mn units sold annually as firms plan $10 bn investments to expand EV and battery manufacturing base

Cars, auto industry

Photo: Bloomberg

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Moody’s Ratings said on Tuesday that India’s car sales may grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5 per cent—the highest in Asia—reaching around 5.1 million units per year by 2030. The country's carmakers are also betting big on the manufacture of lithium-ion cells, electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries through a cumulative investment of $10 billion, despite the current low EV penetration of 2 per cent.
 
“We estimate that if 9–10 per cent of two-wheeler owners upgrade to entry-level cars, it would create replacement demand of at least 1.6–1.8 million entry-level cars through the end of the decade. Annual car sales, which have averaged around 3.1 million over the last 10 years, and replacement demand will also underpin sales growth through 2030,” the report said. “These assumptions alone support our view that India will grow to be a 5 million car market by the end of the decade,” it added. This will be a jump of almost 25 per cent from 4.2 million units in 2024.
   
At present, Japanese, Korean and Chinese companies—which operate in India through joint ventures and subsidiaries—together account for more than 70 per cent of the market. However, domestic majors are rapidly increasing their share.
 
In 2015, Indian carmakers—Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra—held a modest 11 per cent share of the market, which has now increased to 24 per cent. Other market gainers include Korea's Hyundai Motor Company and its associate Kia Corporation, collectively Hyundai Motor Group, which increased its combined market share to 20 per cent in 2024 from 18 per cent in 2015. 

Also Read

Cars, auto industry

India's car-centric growth is driving the middle class to frustration

Cars

Minus Zero unveils India's first AI-based end-to-end autopilot system

Hyundai's KIA

Kia Clavis launched in India today: Check design, features, price, and more

CARS24, Team BHP

CARS24 acquires Team-BHP, aims to strengthen India's automotive community

women, women drivers, women empowerment

Women in the driver's seat: Is India's auto sector ready for change?

 
Chinese carmakers do not have a significant presence in India; they had a market share of around 1 per cent in 2024. Meanwhile, Japanese automakers have lost share in India after dominating the market for years. The collective share of Japanese carmakers that operate in India through subsidiaries and joint ventures—Honda Motor, Nissan Motor, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation—fell to 51 per cent in 2024 from 61 per cent in 2015, the report said. India's overall car industry has grown significantly—by 60 per cent—to 4.2 million units in 2024 from 2.6 million in 2015.
 
Car sales growth in India, the world’s third-largest automotive market after the US and China, will outpace the growth of other key auto markets in Asia in the coming years, Moody’s report said. “We project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5 per cent for car unit sales in India through 2030, faster than growth rates in China, Korea, and Japan in the same period,” it added.
 
A low car penetration rate also highlights the significant growth potential of India’s expansive domestic market. There are only 44 vehicles per 1,000 people in India, markedly lower than penetration rates in Japan (502 vehicles), Korea (422), China (251) and Indonesia (76). “Strong growth potential makes India a key part of both domestic and foreign automakers’ growth strategies. The country’s young and growing population, coupled with increasing disposable incomes, supports strong demand for personal transportation,” it added. 
 

More From This Section

steel, steel industry

Steel ministry backs extension of import curbs on metallurgical coke

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Connectivity is a constitutional duty, not commodity: Scindia to telcos

shipping, trade

India's goods, services exports may reach $1 trillion in FY26: FIEO

Bengaluru, Bangalore

Bengaluru among top 12 global tech hubs as AI talent hits 1 million

Jobs

Bengaluru tech workforce crosses 1 mn, ranks among top 12 global hubs: CBRE

Topics : Cars China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon