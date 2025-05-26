Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No cause of worry, infection severity mild: ICMR DG amid Covid cases uptick

No cause of worry, infection severity mild: ICMR DG amid Covid cases uptick

The first three are more prevalent, Dr Bhel said. 'Samples from other places are being sequenced and we will know in a day or two if there are more variants'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Amid an uptick in Covid cases in some parts of the country, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Rajiv Behl Monday said the severity of infections as of now is generally mild and there was no cause for worry.

Speaking about new Covid variants being traced, he said genome sequencing of samples in the west and south have shown that the new variants are not severe and are Omicron sub-variants. These are LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB. 1.8.1.

The first three are more prevalent, Dr Bhel said. "Samples from other places are being sequenced and we will know in a day or two if there are more variants."  The ICMR DG said there has been an uptick in cases --first from the south, then west and now from northern India. All these cases are being monitored through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

 

Besides that, ICMR's nationwide respiratory virus sentinel surveillance network is keeping a watch on emerging infections and pathogens, he said.

"Whenever cases increase, we look at three things. It's dependent on three factors with the first being how transmissible it is, conversely how fast the cases are increasing. Previously we saw Covid cases double in two days, but this time it is not that cases are increasing rapidly.

"Secondly, are the new variants evading our previous immunity? When new variants come, they evade immunity -- be it natural or from the vaccine. But there's nothing to worry about at the moment," Dr Bhel said.

He also said that the third factor is the percentage of severe cases in all Covid instances.

"Are we getting a very severe disease without comorbidities? As of now, the severity is generally low. There's nothing to worry about. We should be vigilant and we should always be prepared," the ICMR DG asserted.

Dr Bhel also informed reporters that the Union Health secretary chaired a meeting on Sunday that was also attended by the director general of health services and himself.

"We have been closely monitoring the situation. We should be vigilant at this moment, but there is no cause to worry. The general public should be vigilant. There is no need to take any such action as of now," he said.

The officer added that the WHO database has been showing that the new variants were not causing severe disease.

"People do not need to take any immediate action. They should follow normal precautions. So, there is nothing special to do right now."  Asked about the need for a booster dose, he said there is no need for vaccination as of now. "India has the capability to make vaccines and if need be, we can make any vaccine in no time."  As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. But these are the variants that are reportedly driving the rise in Covid cases in China and parts of Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus News ICMR World Health Organisation China

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

