Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Chinese experts sound alert on relapse of Covid-19 during winter season

While it is still necessary to continue implementing prevention and control measures in the winter season, there is no need to be overly concerned about it, said Lu

Photo: Pexels

At home, China resorted to periodic shutdowns of various cities including Shanghai which severely affected its economy | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese experts have sounded an alert about the relapse of COVID-19 infections during the current winter season and asked elderly and vulnerable populations to get vaccinated.
The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Chinese CDC) shows that a total of 209 new severe COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported across the country in October, with the prevalent strains all being XBB variants, official media reported on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
China's top respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan warned of a small COVID-19 spike in the winter and reminded the elderly and vulnerable populations to get vaccinated as soon as possible, state-run Global Times reported.
The virus is undergoing mutations, while the general population's ability to fight off the disease is declining because their antibody levels are lowering as time passes, Lu Hongzhou, head of the Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen, told the Daily.
According to Lu, there may be a rise in COVID-19 cases during the winter seasons. Also, autumn and winter are known for high influenza rates, so people should also be cautious of potential co-infections, according to Lu.
While it is still necessary to continue implementing prevention and control measures in the winter season, there is no need to be overly concerned about it, said Lu.
The coronavirus which first emerged in Wuhan towards the end of 2019 had spiralled into a massive pandemic in which millions of people died all over the world while it affected the health of millions more.
China steadfastly denied the allegations that the virus that shook the world was leaked from a bio-lab in Wuhan.
While the world grappled with the fast-emerging variants of coronavirus, China disconnected itself from the rest of the world by banning or restricting flights from abroad.
At home, China resorted to periodic shutdowns of various cities including Shanghai which severely affected its economy.
As a result, the world's second-largest still remained in slowdown mode despite various efforts by the government to revive it.

Also Read

Cheap diabetes drug could cut risk of developing long coronavirus: Study

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Asian Games 2023 football: China thrash under-prepared and jaded India 1-5

China braces for next wave of Covid-19 infections, peak in June: Report

Covid kills one person every four minutes as vaccination rates fall

EU nations condemn Hamas for use of hospitals, civilians as 'human shields'

China lends over $21 bn more than previously thought to Pakistan: Report

Israel produced record 220 million eggs in October despite war with Hamas

Oil wavers on weak demand outlook in US and China, Fed hedging

Israel-Hamas war: More terror bases uncovered in mosques, universities

As the winter approached, apart from the risk of COVID-19 infection, there has been a high incidence of mycoplasma pneumoniae pneumonia (MPP) and influenza in recent weeks, the CDC said and cautioned about mixed infection of multiple respiratory pathogens until next spring, the Global Times report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus China

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon