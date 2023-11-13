Sensex (-0.49%)
Israel-Hamas war: More terror bases uncovered in mosques, universities

During the operation, Israeli forces confiscated dozens of weapons, combat equipment and operative plans of the terrorist organization Hamas

Israel-Hamas, Gaza, Palestine

IDF reserve fighters from the 551st Brigade raided the home of a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization

ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 3:23 PM IST
The Israel Defence Forces reported that forces from the 401st armored brigade continue to carry out raids on the outskirts of the 'Shatti' camp in Gaza while targeting terrorist infrastructures embedded within central governmental institutions located in the heart of the civilian population, including schools, universities, mosques and homes.
The terror infrastructures of Hamas were deliberately set up inside civilian buildings, such as Al-Quds University and the main mosque in Gaza, Abu Bakr, where the forces uncovered a large explosive area with many incendiary materials and explosives.
During the operation, Israeli forces confiscated dozens of weapons, combat equipment and operative plans of the terrorist organization Hamas.
In addition, IDF reserve fighters from the 551st Brigade raided the home of a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization and found many weapons inside a children's room.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 3:23 PM IST

