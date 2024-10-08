Business Standard
Home / World News / Chinese govt expresses concern over US policies on chip, connected vehicle

Chinese govt expresses concern over US policies on chip, connected vehicle

Reuters BEIJING
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

China's commerce minister on Tuesday raised "serious concerns" with U.S. Secretary of Commerce over U.S. semiconductor policies towards China and restrictions on Chinese connected vehicles, calling for sanctions against Chinese companies to be lifted.

During a call with Gina Raimondo, Wang Wentao emphasised the need to clarify national security boundaries in trade to ensure global supply chain stability and foster bilateral business cooperation.
 

"China urges the U.S. to address the specific concerns of Chinese companies, lift sanctions as soon as possible and improve the business environment for Chinese firms in the U.S.," a ministry statement quoted Wang as saying.
 
 
Wang also declared China's willingness to work with the U.S. to bring bilateral economic relations back on track, the statement said.

The ministry noted that both sides held candid, in-depth, and practical discussions on mutual economic and trade concerns.

Topics : China semiconductor

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

