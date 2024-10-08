Business Standard
Ex-Amazon executive's startup Auger raises $100 mn for supply chain

Auger will provide a software-as-a-service platform which uses an artificial intelligence operating system along with automation to provide real-time data

Before starting Auger, Clark was a part of the top brass at Amazon. | Representative Picture

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Former Amazon.com Consumer CEO Dave Clark said on Tuesday his new software supply chain management startup Auger has raised over $100 million in private equity funding from Oak HC/FT and others.
 
Auger will provide a software-as-a-service platform which uses an artificial intelligence operating system along with automation to provide real-time data and insights to firms to ease supply chain pressures.
 

Before starting Auger, Clark was a part of the top brass at Amazon, responsible for turning the company he worked at for 23 years into a worldwide delivery behemoth.
 
 
Clark also briefly served as the CEO of Flexport which provides data and supply chain logistics to manage orders and shipping.
Auger said it will unveil more about its product roadmap in the next few months.



First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

