Congo bans copper and cobalt concentrates exports, official order says

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has banned exports of copper concentrate and cobalt concentrate as it escalates efforts to force domestic processing and retain more value from its mineral resources, a government order reviewed by Reuters on Thursday shows.

After Reuters reported the ban, benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by as much ​as 1.8 per cent to $14,369.50 a metric ton, the ​highest since January 29 when the metal hit an all-time peak of $14,527.50. It was trading at $14,300 as of 0930 GMT.

Congo ​is seeking to leverage its position as the world's largest cobalt supplier and a major source of other energy-transition minerals, including copper, to build domestic processing capacity and retain a greater share of the wealth flowing from its mines. The June 29 order, signed by Mines Minister Louis Kabamba Watum, Foreign Trade Minister Julien Paluku Kahongya and Economy Minister Daniel Mukoko Samba, says “the export of copper ​and cobalt concentrates is prohibited”.

The ban takes effect immediately, although one-year export waivers may be granted under strategic circumstances, the order said, without explaining further.

It also introduced a tax regime with a three-month transition period for economically significant mining by-products.

The ​ban was motivated by “the need to encourage mining operators to market or export commercial mineral products with high added value,” the order said.

Congo has imposed bans on copper and cobalt concentrate exports in 2013, 2019 and 2023, while granting waivers where domestic smelting capacity was insufficient.

The latest order ‌repeals the 2023 order and its exemptions, and replaces ​it with a broader framework governing mineral exports and the taxation of economically significant mining by-products.

Congo mostly exports copper in the form of refined metal. It exported 696,725 tons of copper ??cathodes in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 53,926 tons of copper concentrates containing 18,863 tons of copper metal, ​according to official data.