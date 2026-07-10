Hindustan Copper appoints advisers for proposed Chile mine acquisition: CMD

"Transaction advisers have been put in place. They are studying the data which has been given by them. There are a lot of regulatory things not only on this side but on that side as well. And you know how the mining industry, the regulatory approach takes place everywhere. So, this thing will definitely take time but we are moving in the positive direction," HCL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Misra told reporters on the sidelines of a FICCI event on Friday.

Asked whether the company expected to complete the acquisition in the current financial year, Misra said the process was still at an early stage.

"Even if we reach the first milestone of getting any kind of agreement, that will be the first milestone or achievement. Because taking over a mine is a very big thing, we see it happening two to three years down the line," he said.

Responding to a question on the outlook for the copper market, Misra said a supply deficit continued to support the industry. "There is always a gap between demand and supply, not only here but everywhere. We are a very small contributor to the refinery sector. Just 5 per cent of the concentrate goes from us. So, for us, enough demand is there and as far as the LME is concerned, that is supporting us. So we are in a good position," he said.

On operational challenges facing the copper mining industry, Misra said the biggest logistics issue lies within mining operations because of the low metal content in copper ore.

"The logistics (inbound and outbound logistics) within the operations itself is a challenge. Because we have to handle 99 per cent of the waste, tailings management is a much bigger challenge from the sustainability point of view. So there are enough logistics challenges. And yes, technology can help us do this," he said.

Misra also reiterated Hindustan Copper's expansion plans, saying the company currently has mining capacity of around 4 million tonnes and aims to increase it to 12.2 million tonnes, with higher long-term ambitions subject to achieving intermediate milestones.

Speaking at the same event, former NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat said India's logistics cost for the mining and metals sector may be closer to 8 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) than the widely cited 14 per cent figure, though the sector's underlying bottlenecks remain unchanged.