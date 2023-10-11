close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Coordination by OPEC+ to ensure predictability on oil markets: Putin

Putin, who leads the world's second largest oil exporter, said Western elites had sown confusion in energy markets

Russian President Vladimir Putin

OPEC+ members, he said, would "fulfill their commitments in full and successfully cope with all challenges"

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that coordination by the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers would continue to ensure predictability on the oil markets.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, led by Russia, began their latest cycle of limiting supplies in late-2022 to bolster the market.
 
"For the stability of the oil market, the interaction of the main suppliers is necessary, and on open, transparent terms. And it is with this logic that Russia works with partners within the framework of OPEC+," Putin told a major energy conference in Moscow.
 
"I am sure that the coordination of the OPEC+ partners' actions will continue. This is important for the predictability of the oil market, and ultimately for the well-being of all mankind."
 
Putin, who leads the world's second largest oil exporter, said Western elites had sown confusion in energy markets so it was up to responsible market participants such as OPEC+ to ensure stability.
 
"The actions of some of our colleagues, the Western elites, have sown confusion on the global energy market, including on the oil market, the negative consequences of such politicised steps affect the entire global economy, now it has to be corrected, and, of course, responsible market participants have to do it," Putin said.
 
OPEC+ members, he said, would "fulfill their commitments in full and successfully cope with all challenges."

Also Read

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Why is the world discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin's health?

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Energy transition in EU for 2030 climate target is irreversible: Report

Success of climate crisis will in part depend on India's decisions: US

FM Sitharaman stresses on need for IMF to remain well capitalised

Indian Embassy sets up 24-hour helpline desk amid Israel-Gaza war

Important to maintain Indian Ocean as open, inclusive space: EAM Jaishankar

Non-residents, foreign cos without PAN can open bank a/cs in IFSC-Gift City

Disneyland raises ticket prices up to 9%, Florida annual passes rise too

Topics : Vladimir Putin oil market Crude Oil market Oil exporter energy consumption

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceHCLTech Q2 previewDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon